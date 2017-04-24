‘Rick and Morty’ returns with its rude and rowdy humor

Since Oct. 4, 2015, anxious “Rick and Morty” fans have waited for sea­son three of the famous animated comedy. On April 1, 2017, the wait finally ended with the release of the third season’s first episode, “The Rick­shank Redemption.”

“Rick and Morty” is an adult ani­mated sitcom on Adult Swim. It fol­lows the adventures of a sarcastic scientist (Rick) who has intergalactic adventures with his grandson (Morty). It’s popular among viewers for its un­restrained humor and misanthropic protagonist who, according to IGN.com, “hates everyone else almost as much as he hates himself.”

There isn’t a set release date for every episode in season three, but Adult Swim released a teaser allowing fans to speculate a summer release for the next episode, “Rickmancing the Stone.” Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland had received tweets from angry fans for a year before new writers Erica Rosbe and Sarah Car­beiner confirmed that season three was set to release in 2017.

The release of the first episode on April Fools’ Day ensured chaos among viewers as fans had no warning. It began where season two left off, with Rick stuck in the hands of a Galactic Federation. The episode went on to hint at a long run for the show when Rick said, “Nine seasons Morty!” The best part of “The Rickshank Redemp­tion” was its focus on a discontinued sauce from McDonalds. Rick empha­sizes his quest to bring back the Szechwan dipping sauce that was once a part of the promotion for the Disney film, “Mulan.” He claims it’s the best thing he’s ever tasted.

The episode is hilariously well done and even had a special appearance from “Firefly” star, Nathan Fillion as an alien prison guard. This particular episode hints that season three will have plenty of crazy, sci-fi adventures, further building the “Rick and Morty” fanbase. The episode ended with aliens saving Earth and Rick returning home safely. It was basically like pushing a reset button.

“The Rickshank Redemption” has kept fans satiated for now, but we’re desperate for more of the zany sitcom!