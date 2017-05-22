Review: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,’ a legend not worth telling

A tale as old as time, King Arthur, a famous British legend, is not new to the world of cinema — plenty of adaptations have made it to the big screen. This ver­sion, directed by Guy Ritchie, attempts to tell an original story of Arthur (Char­lie Hunnam), yet manages to make mis­steps throughout the entire two-hour run time.

The story starts off in the past when Arthur is just a baby and his father, Uther Pendragon (Eric Bana), is king. After defeating an army of enemy mag­es that threaten the land of Camelot, Uther is betrayed by his brother, Vor­tigern (Jude Law).

This opening sequence is the best moment in the entire film. It starts at the beginning of the conflict between Uther and the mages. The viewer is im­mediately thrown into the chaos as the screen is cluttered with people fighting with swords and CGI particle effects.

Sadly, though, after this sequence, the story begins to take a nosedive. Af­ter killing his brother, Vortigern then begins to kill off the rest of the Pendrag­on family. Arthur manages to escape and is then rescued and raised by prostitutes. All the while, he’s unaware of his royal identity. Once he does discover who he truly is, Arthur sets out to reclaim his throne and take his rightful place as the true king of Camelot.

The plot is nothing too complex. The setup is rather basic and the narrative of someone growing up ignorant of their identity only to later, after discovering who they are, set out for redemption or revenge has been done before.

Besides the simple story, the writing throughout the film is horrible. There’s a saying, “show, don’t tell” used to de­scribe a successful narrative — one that is explained through imagery, the setting and the actions of the characters, rather than explicitly using words. Having ex­position, or having the film directly ex­plain what is happening, is poor writing. The entire movie is filled with this, which is frustrating. There are elements in the film that can be easily explained by al­lowing the current scene to play out — yet the film never gives it that chance. An instance of this is when Arthur has a flashback to when he was a child that explains the current dramatic situation. It could have been explained just as well in the current scene, yet it takes this lazy and unnecessary route of explanation instead.

A lot of questionable editing choices accompany the poor writing. There are times where the scenes would go along at a normal pace then suddenly slow down or speed up. When Arthur grips the sword Excalibur, for example, he is haunted by visions of his dead father. To seek answers, he goes to a place called the Dark Lands to discover his true iden­tity and purpose. Instead of allowing the audience to follow and feel his emotions during this time, scenes are crunched together in a montage — resulting in a poorly paced and underdeveloped part in the film.

Character interactions also feel dis­connected at times. There will be mo­ments of comedic relief among charac­ters and instead of feeling natural, it is the complete opposite. Unrealistic ter­minology of the time is used, and instead of being witty or clever, it just felt off-putting.

The film is a disappointing mess. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” tries to tell a story and fails to do that. It has elements that could have been great, yet exposition and horrible editing squan­dered it. This movie is not worth the time or energy to watch, it’s an insult to both previous King Arthur movie renditions and the legend itself.