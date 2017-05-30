Opinion: Why lying is worse than cheating

What is the worst lie you’ve been told in a relationship? Personally, mine is, she’s “just a friend.” But I shouldn’t feel singled out — he told himself the same lie, too. Lying to yourself as he did is enabling the act of cheating itself. It’s justifying why you deserve to cheat. So the question is, how does one convince themselves lying in a relationship is not amoral?

Lying is creating excuses to yourself and your partner. Generally, it starts out small — the almost innocent muttering of she’s “just a friend, spending time together is fine.” But then the lie grows, and the same lie of she’s “just a friend,” becomes bigger. It loses the “just” and becomes “well she’s a friend, so I have to be there to support her” — all the way up until that “friend” is led into kissing, cuddling and beyond.

In my experience, not only did he lie to me, but repeated his lies so often that he ended up believing them, too. Eventually, he was able to convince himself he wasn’t even doing anything wrong. This is where the danger lies — you get so caught up in lies, you grow defensive of them. He couldn’t acknowledge the truth to himself, no threat to the lies were allowed.

This guy told me “she’s just a friend,” and he lied to himself that “she’s just a friend.” But I doubt he ever told her they are “just friends”. He deliberately lied on all fronts so he could ensnare her. She was just another victim of his silver tongue and empty promises.

Lies and cheating hurt, but it’s the lying that leads to the cheating. Lying paints a pretty picture over horrid truths. Lying softens the guilt so the guilty can sleep at night. It allows the gullible to live in a picturesque world until all hell breaks loose and their world is shattered.

Telling lies breaks down your integrity over time — they wear away your ethics until you see nothing wrong with the lies you’ve woven. All lies become justified, allowing one to walk confident in their world made up of lies. And those being lied to are forced to sit and watch as their faithful partner falls in love with another woman before their eyes. Because, after all, she’s “just a friend.”