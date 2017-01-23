New opening of Dawg Den Cafe store in Court 17

The Dawg Den Cafe — formerly located in the Mattress Factory building — is moving to the Court 17 apartments after a decline in student traffic.

“With the help and guidance from consultants, university leadership, and most importantly the students, the Dawg Den Cafe was relocated to Court 17 and renamed as the Market Street Café,” said Paul Weed, Director of Finance at UW Tacoma and director of the relocation.

Design and construction is estimated to cost roughly $195,000, and faculty equipment is estimated to cost roughly $80,000.

When asked about the reason for the relocation, Weed said the Dawg Den Cafe wasn’t cutting it.

“A large concentration of students and student-life programming efforts at the north end of campus has resulted [in a] decline in student use and overall customers at the Dawg House Café. As a quick and convenient food service provider for students, the location and services were not aligned with a successful service model that is sustainable long-term.”

Dawg Den Cafe manager Angela Zurcher said she is very excited about the new Court 17 Store. Market Street Café — which is the name of the new store — will offer a variety of foods and more options to students.

The new store will be located directly across from the Y Student center — which has potential to better support students not only residing in Court 17, but also students working at the University Y center.

“We believe the development of additional food access and services will help address some of the daily needs of our students and campus. The Market Street Café at Court 17 Apartments seeks to provide sustainable and holistic food access for students by serving as a model for high quality and convenient services to the campus and greater campus community,” said Weed.