Governor Inslee signs new distracted driving law

On May 16, Governor Jay Inslee signed a new, tougher statewide dis­tracted driving law. Originally, it was to go into effect in 2019; however, In­slee vetoed that portion of the bill say­ing it was too important to wait, and it will now take effect this coming July.

The current driving law in Wash­ington state only prohibits texting or holding a phone to the ear while driv­ing. This new law bans drivers from holding an electronic device while driv­ing — which includes holding onto or using a device while stopped at a traf­fic light.

The law is aimed at preventing people from doing more than just talk­ing on the phone — it would prevent people from performing activities like checking email, texting or playing a game. The law moves those activities into a new category. This means that texting or other use of an electronic device while driving will count as a moving violation, just like speeding or reckless driving.

Under the new measure, “the min­imal use of a finger” to activate, deac­tivate or initiate a function of a per­sonal electronic device while driving will still be allowed.

The law does not apply to drivers in very specific circumstances such as when someone is making a 911 call, transit workers communicating with dispatch, semi-truck drivers using radios or emergency responders — like firefighters communicating via radio.