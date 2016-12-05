Former and current ASUWT presidents bring hope to UW Tacoma

By Angela Suresh & Jude Hanno

With the recent turn of events in the past few weeks, ASUWT put together a Day of Hope, in an attempt to bring together a group of people who will support each other regardless of their individual identities.

Approximately 30 students and faculty attended the event, held between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Cherry Parkes building on Nov. 3.

2016 ASUWT President Berkan Koroglu and former ASUWT president Rai Nauman Mumtaz were featured guest speakers at the event.

The event centered on the idea of hope, and ASUWT Director of University Affairs Johnny Chen presented the speakers by saying the event was “our effort to promote hope and fight the enemies of hope.”

Mumtaz asked the audience for their definition of hope, and UW Tacoma student Cristina Martinez-Montano said it’s “the light at the end of the tunnel.” Martinez-Montano attended the event because she saw one of the flyers and took an interest. “I feel like everyone needs to hear what they have to say,” says Martinez-Montano.

Mumtaz emphasized the importance of defining hope and attempting to reach out and make a change in the community. “A title doesn’t define a leader, a leader is defined by what you do,” says Mumtaz. Mumtaz brought up being able to respect others’ opinions and agreeing to disagree. “Listen to understand the other person as opposed to listening to simply respond,” he said.

“I do foresee Day of Hope being an ongoing program at UW Tacoma as it highlights how to bring the community together through a variety of mediums,” says Mumtaz.