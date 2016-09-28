Filmmakers Showcase Flicks at Tacoma Film Festival

From Thursday, Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, filmmakers from all over the nation will premiere their work at the Grand Cinema for the 11th annual Tacoma Film Festival (TFF).

The festival not only features films, but also includes workshops and events emphasizing film development. According to the official site, the festival “shares the best of contemporary independent films and media, with special emphasis on stories from the Pacific Northwest.”

The festival will also include an event titled “25 New Faces of Independent Film,” which will bring together many distinguished filmmakers to discuss the films that they make. The list of 25 people is created by Filmmaker Magazine, and the festival’s official site describes making the list as “one of the most prestigious honors a young filmmaker can receive.”

Tickets are now available to the general public. For single tickets, they are priced at $10. Matinee tickets, (films that are screened before 6 p.m. on weekdays, or before 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays) are available for $8. Seniors (62 and over), students, military and children (ages 0-12) get to purchase tickets at the discounted rate of $8. The TFF also offers multiple passes if attendees wanted to view more than one film.

For UWT students and faculty, all screenings held on campus will be free. Those films include After Spring and Code: Debugging the Gender Gap.

One option is to purchase a punch card. These tickets allow you to view 10 different films for $75.

Another option is to purchase a VIP pass for $150, which not only includes admission to opening and closing night, but includes unlimited tickets to any amount of films for the festival. With admission, the VIP pass gifts a film festival T-shirt, welcome bag and a parking pass to the Cinema’s lot. Free food and drink will also be available to pass holders throughout the entire festival.

Students who are interested in being a part of the festival are welcome to volunteer. According to the Tacoma Film Festival official website, “The Tacoma Film Festival simply cannot operate and flourish without the support of our volunteers.” There are plenty of ways to help out. One way is to assist staff members in coordinating events. Another is to check-in the filmmakers that arrive.

For more information on ticket purchases, volunteering and the films that are playing, visit tacomafilmfestival.com