Donald Trump’s old tax returns and why they matter now

The New York Times recently released Donald Trump’s 1995 tax returns, which showed the loss of $916 million that year.

Three pages of the tax return was sent to Susanne Craig, a writer for The New York Times on Sept. 23. The documents show Trump only made $6,108 in salaries, tips and wages that year. He could have taken full advantage of the tax loophole, where real estate developers have to claim $15.8 million of the loss.

Losses can be used to cancel out taxable income because of the net operating loss. The loss allows things like business expenses and losses to go to personal tax returns. The result is that the losses are used to cancel out the taxable income from the deals.

There’s no rule or law that states presidents have to release their tax returns, but this has become the norm over years. Releasing tax returns is something that both parties have done to show transparency and integrity with their finances. Trump is the first nominee since George McGovern to not let the public look at his current tax returns. The Clintons have been releasing their tax returns since the 1970s, and Obama had released his during his campaign.

“I just feel like Trump is trying to hide his losses,” said UW Tacoma student Jareah Carter.

Trump claimed he would release his tax returns after Obama released his birth certificate, which was publicly released in 2011. At the first presidential debate, he also claimed that he would release his returns when Secretary Clinton revealed her deleted emails, which haven’t been released. She had released her tax returns back in February, during the Democratic primary.

“If he’s not paying taxes, he’s not contributing to our society or country.” said Linda Isenson, chair of Pierce County Democrats. “His big claim to fame is that he’s a successful business man, but how could we know when he won’t release his tax returns?” The Pierce County Republican Party couldn’t be reached for comment, so their views on Trump’s tax returns are unknown.

“He can obviously release them if he wants to,” said Daniel Shaviro, a professor of taxation at New York University Law School. Shaviro said Trump’s lawyer told him not to release his returns for strategic purposes.

A 2015 Time Money article explains reasons the IRS audits individuals, which includes those who report more than $10 million in income, those who report no income, individuals that file estate tax returns on assets worth greater than $5 million, and people who file international returns.