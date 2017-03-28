Burgers and bunsen burners

A Stanford professor may have created a healthy alternative to meat.

Patrick Brown, a biochemistry professor and founder of Impossible Foods Inc., has developed a vegetar­ian burger — named the ‘Impossible Burger’ — that not only bleeds like meat, it also tastes like meat. And the early reviews say it’s the real deal.

According to the Impossible Burg­er’s site, Impossible is “discovering healthy, sustainable new ingredients from nature. Our brilliant team of curious, creative and collaborative scientists take a fresh look at food and invent new ways to make the meat we crave — directly from plants.”

According to Forbes, Brown be­gan this research in 2009. Brown has been a vegetarian for over 35 years, and has been a vegan for approxi­mately seven years.

Brown says he created the Impos­sible Burger for those who want to keep the taste of meat yet eat health­ier. He believes that humans should not eat animals, and believes that it is not sustainable for the long run.

Brown believes “cows, chickens, and their ilk have a larger greenhouse effect than all the cars, trucks and planes in the world.”

And the numbers prove his be­liefs. The Food and Agriculture Or­ganization of the United Nations states that livestock accounts for 37 percent of human-caused methane and 65 percent of human-caused nitrous-oxide. These both have an effect on the pollution in the air.

An Impossible Foods spokesper­son says they’re “currently focused on the launch of the Impossible Burger, and so far the burger has made it to New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.”

“We have ambitious plans to open new production facilities in the com­ing months and partner with many more restaurants across the US. Un­fortunately, it’s too early to say ex­actly when the Impossible Burger will be available in your area, but we do anticipate to have a much broader presence by the end of 2017. Stay tuned! We’ll announce our new loca­tions as soon as possible,” said the spokesperson.

This burger has yet to make an appearance in the state of Washing­ton, yet through many online re­quests, Impossible Burger plans to open its doors to more of the country. To request the burger, visit impos­siblefoods.com/findus.

“We’d love to bring the Impossible Burger to Seattle, too, and we’re work­ing hard to make that possible,” said the spokesperson.