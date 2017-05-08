Underground freeways could be part of our future

On April 28, Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented a new concept for a network of underground freeway tunnels at the 2017 TEDx conference in Van­couver, British Columbia, Canada. These tunnels, which will be appear­ing in Los Angeles, are a form of al­leviating congested traffic within big­ger cities.

This tunnel-boring project is known as The Boring Company.

“We are trying to dig a hole under LA. This is to create the beginning of what will hopefully be a 3D network of tunnels to alleviate congestion,” said Musk. “One of the most soul de­stroying things is traffic. It takes away so much of your life. It’s horrible and particularly horrible in LA”.

Musk is attempting to integrate car elevators seamlessly into the city of Los Angeles just by using parking spaces that lower into the earth.

“You can go much further deep than you can go up. There are no lim­its to how many underground tun­nels,” said Musk.

The idea behind the tunnels start­ed when Musk was stuck in Los An­geles traffic. The first time the idea was heard by the public was through Twitter, when Musk tweeted “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging” on Dec. 17, 2016. The tweet was followed three hours later by an­other saying “I am actually going to do this.”

Many online speculators worry about the cost of creating the tunnels, yet Musk has ideas behind lowering cost. He plans on heightening the maximum speed of tunnel-boring machines as well as lowering the di­ameter of the tunnels to just 12 feet. Musk makes the analogy between a snail and a tunnel-boring machine, stating that a snail can move 14 times faster than the current tunnel-boring machines.

While The Boring Project may take a substantial amount of time to com­plete, the people of Los Angeles are sure to benefit from the traffic alle­viator.