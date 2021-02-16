Top Comfort Foods

Recipes to add a little cheer to our difficult time.

It’s getting colder outside and while vaccines are starting to roll out, we haven’t quite seen the end of this pandemic yet. In light of this, we could all use a little joy and comfort through this hard winter and what better way to do this than with some popular foods from Tasty!

Chicken Noodle Soup

This classic comfort soup provides much needed warmth to the soul while being a relatively healthy option.

What you’ll need

¼ cup olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 large carrots, sliced

4 stalks celery, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

3 cloves garlic, chopped

8 cups chicken broth

8 oz egg noodles

4 cups shredded chicken breast

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

parmesan cheese, shredded, to taste

Directions

Heat the olive oil until simmering over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cooking — stirring frequently — until the vegetables are very soft, about 15 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a boil.

MAKE AHEAD: Do not add the noodles or parsley. Cool and refrigerate the soup in an airtight container for four days, or in the freezer for up to two months. Reheat on the stove and add the noodles and parsley just before serving.

Add the noodles and cook for 6 minutes, then add the chicken and cook about 2 minutes more, until the noodles are cooked and the chicken is thoroughly warmed.

Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in the parsley.

Serve topped with Parmesan and enjoy!

French fries

Who doesn’t love some good french fries? This is another classic comfort food option that’s good for vegans, vegetarians, keto diets and all the rest in between. These low carb fries are a great way to go if you need a little extra food comfort.

What you’ll need

5 russet potatoes

2 tablespoons avocado oil

salt, to taste

Directions

Peel potatoes and cut them into sticks (french fry shape).

Place in a bowl.

Pour avocado oil into the same bowl and mix until potatoes are coated in oil.

Sprinkle salt to taste into the same bowl and mix well.

Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and cook in the oven for 10 minutes at 350°F or until golden brown.

Serve.

Enjoy!

Creamy Lemon Butter Chicken Pasta

More carbs, more comfort right? Pasta is one of the best comfort food options you can find. Whether it’s been a rough day or you just want something easy and filling for dinner, any kind of pasta should do the trick. This community favorite pasta recipe is an all time hunger solution.

What you’ll need

2 chicken breasts, diced

1 tablespoon butter

½ red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 teaspoon chili flake

1 teaspoon dried thyme

¼ cup water

½ cup double cream

2 cups baby spinach

1 ½ cups fresh egg pasta

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Directions

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until no longer pink inside. Remove from the pan and set aside. Give the pan a quick wipe with a paper towel.

Melt the butter in the pan. Fry the onion and garlic until softened, 3-5 minutes.

Add the lemon zest and juice. Give the mixture a quick stir and add chili flakes and thyme.

Stir in the water and double cream. Add the spinach and cook for about a minute until wilted.

Return the chicken to the pan and add the pasta. Stir and cook until the pasta is al dente.

Mix in the Parmesan. Remove the pan from the heat.

Serve with more Parmesan, if desired and enjoy!

Brownie Fudge Pudding

The best way to cure a hard day’s mood is with any form of chocolate. Chocolate is like an edible version of happiness and is sure to bring some light to this dark, cold and hard time.

What you’ll need

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter, melted

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup plain flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup dark chocolate chip

¼ cup white chocolate chip

whipped cream, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350?F (180°C).

Whisk the brown sugar and butter in a bowl.

Whisk in the egg and vanilla.

Fold in the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

Stir in the chocolate chips.

Divide the batter between 4 ramekins, or any other oven-proof pots you may have lying around in the kitchen.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until cooked but still fudgey inside.

Serve with whipped cream.

Enjoy!

