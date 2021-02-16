Black-Owned Businesses in Tacoma

Treat yourself to something nice and help support your community with these black-owned businesses.

February is Black History Month. With the recent protests against police brutality and industrialized racism, it is as important as ever to support our black brothers and sisters. While money alone won’t solve the issues they face, supporting black-owned businesses is a way to put money into the hands of those who work in those spaces and create deeper conversations about structural racism.

Here is a list of a few black-owned businesses in Pierce County you can support year round.

Adorned Abode

Benita Smith is a Saint Louis native hoping to bring a little southern charm to Tacoma. She sells fine gifts at her boutique, Adorned Abode, in Freighthouse square. Here you can find a variety of items from scented candles and soaps, a zodiac section and crafts to jewelry and metaphysical items. Under COVID conditions, she is currently taking shopping appointments and accepting orders online.

Bite Me

Deborah Tuggle is the owner of Bite Me, LLC. Bite Me is a wholesale bakery located in Lakewood that produces cookies for three brands: “Bite Me,” “Friday’s” and “Bite Free.” Bite Free is their vegan and gluten-free brand. Each can be found on various grocery store shelves or their online store.

Campfire Coffee

Owned by Quincy Henry, this modern outdoorsy-themed coffee shop is located across from the Greater Tacoma Convention Center on market street. They roast their coffee beans over a hot fire — the traditional way. Coffee can be ordered in-house, to-go, mobile or online. They also have a storefront that offers a clothing line, roast packets and coffee cups.

Ezell’s Famous Chicken

Lewis Rudd is the owner of the over 36 year family-owned business, Ezell’s Famous Chicken. Since its beginning in the Central District of Seattle, the franchise has been able to open fifteen locations across Washington State. And having expanded, it now houses a location on 19th and MLK just a few blocks away from the UWT campus. They are known for their quality and size of the chicken. Weighing in at three pounds — a pound heavier than the average bird — cutting it into eight pieces instead of nine and cooking it in vegetable oil. Their spicy chicken uses their famous New Orleans-style seasoning.

Hot Babe Hot Sauce

You can find this Caribbean-styled sauce brand that offers unique flavors on the shelves of Tacoma Boys and Central Co-op, as well as other various retail locations and farmer’s markets listed on their website. Some of their products include Cranberry Spice Hot Sauce, Mango Spice Chili Sauce, Scotch Bonnet Mustard Pepper Sauce, Xtra Hot Lime Hot Sauce and their Scorpion XXX Fermented Pepper Sauce.

Pops with Mops Cleaning

Pops with Mops Cleaning is a family-run cleaning business that was founded in 2019 and specializes in commercial cleaning. They offer a multitude of services, such as commercial cleaning, pressure washing and carpet cleaning. People can schedule a one-time, recurring or monthly appointment. Their service area spans throughout South King and Pierce County.

Posh and Pampered Beauty Bar

At this full-service spa, their estheticians specialize in providing treatment programs that “are designed to safely and effectively treat acne, hyperpigmentation and pigmentation disorders of multicultural skin.” Some of their services include chemical peels, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, professional laser teeth whitening, tooth gems, micro blading, ombré powder brows and eyelash extension.

Quickie Too

This family owned vegan cafe has been located in Hilltop on 14th and MLK since 1991. They have a wide variety of food options including pizza, wraps, salads, cakes, pies and many other plant-based comfort foods. They are currently open for takeout and online orders.

These are only a few of the black-owned businesses in Tacoma. If you’re interested in finding more, check Tacoma Urban League’s directory or Eat Okra’s website or mobile app.

