Outdoor dining in the South Sound

There are still plenty of local places to eat in Tacoma under Phase 2 restrictions.

On Nov. 18, Inslee ordered restriction modifications to Phase 2 due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases. Among these restrictions included the closure of indoor dining for all restaurants and bars. However, restaurants can continue to seat outdoors if following the state’s policies. While operations of many dining locations have temporarily been put on hold, there are still quite a few local bites to eat that offer this service.

Down below, readers can find a list of local restaurants with outdoor seating arrangements. Multiple locations offer covered or heated settings as well. Each restaurant has been categorized then alphabetized.

Asian

Indochine Asian Dining Lounge

Tues-Sun, noon until 9 p.m.

1924 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA

Mexican

Azteca Mexican Lounge

Sun-Thurs, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

4801 Tacoma Mall Blvd. Tacoma, WA

Cactus

Mon-Thurs, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Sat, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sun, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

2506 Proctor S Tacoma, WA

Moctezuma’s Tacoma

Every day, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

4102 S. 56th Tacoma, WA.

Grills, Bars and Pubs

7 Seas Brewing Co.

Every day, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

3006 Judson St #110 Gig Harbor, WA.

Alleycat Lounge and Patio

Wed and Thurs, 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Friday and Sat, 2 p.m. until 11.p.m.

2708 6th Ave Tacoma, WA.

Chambers Bay Grill

Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Heritage Distilling Company

Every day, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

3118 Harborview Dr Gig Harbor, WA.

O’Malley’s Irish Pub

Every day, noon until 10 p.m.

2403 6th Ave Tacoma, WA.

Pint & Pie

Sun-Wed, 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Thurs-Sat, 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Hub Gig Harbor

Every day, noon until 7 p.m.

1208 26th Ave NW Gig Harbor, WA.

The Mule Tavern

Every day, 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

5227 S Tacoma Way Tacoma, WA.

Zog’s

Mon-Thurs, 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Fri & Sat 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Sun 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

518 6th Ave Fi Fox Island, WA.

Italian

Costella’s Italian Restaurant and Market

Tues-Sat, noon until 8 p.m.

214 39th Ave SW Puyallup, WA

Crudo & Cotto

Tues-Thurs, 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

2717 N Proctor St Tacoma, WA.

Farelli’s at Point Ruston

Every day, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

5104 Grand Loop A Ruston, WA.

Pizzeria Fondi

Sun-Thurs, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m

Fri & Sat, 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

4621 Point Fosdick Dr #200 Gig Harbor, WA.

Seafood

Anthony’s At Point Defiance

Every day, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

5910 N Waterfront Dr Tacoma, WA.

Duke’s Seafood

Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

3227 Ruston Way Tacoma, WA.

Fish Peddler

Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

119 Dock St Tacoma, WA.

Steamer’s Seafood Cafe

Every day, noon until 7 p.m.

8802 6th Ave Tacoma, WA.

On Jan. 14, it was announced that the Department of Labor and Industries had relaxed dining regulations after a Burlington pub owner argued that some establishments can maintain just as much airflow inside their restaurant as an outdoor arrangement by opening multiple doors and windows.

This new model of “Open-Air Dining” requires restaurants to monitor carbon dioxide levels thoroughly to ensure that there is adequate air-flow in the open-air dining room. This should allow more restaurants to reopen in the next upcoming weeks.

