Holiday activities for a quarantine Christmas

Festive ways to add some magic to a rough year while we’re ho-ho-home for the holidays.

Christmas is usually a time of family fun and magical activities. While we all know that this year has been anything but usual, there are still plenty of activities for kids of all ages — or even just you — to enjoy this holiday season and add a touch of cheer to the end of this year.

BUILD A GINGERBREAD HOUSE

Who doesn’t love gingerbread houses? This is something that everyone can find joy in, especially if you have someone doing it with you. Whether you are an expert architect or frosting rookie, it’s a fun way to express your creativity this festive season. So, if your kids, partner or other friends and family enjoy a little bonding while making a little bit of a mess, this is one for you.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT DRIVE

This is one of the easiest ways to add some magic to our lives around this time of year. Throughout the month of December, you can drive basically anywhere from your neighborhood to a well known light drive to see beautiful, sparkling lights that decorate the streets. Some known light shows include Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, Spanaway Lights and Bellevue’s famous Snowflake Lane.

Woodland Park Zoo is bringing WildLanterns, a new light show to the Puget Sound this year. It is a light show experience with large light displays of many kinds of animals. These shows are still happening in 2020 to some capacity. If you don’t want to go to any crowded light shows in lieu of Covid, driving through neighborhoods is just as magical.

BAKING

Christmas is a perfect time for baking. Who doesn’t love making some festive sweet treats for this holiday season? Christmas baking can include, but is not limited to, cakes, pies and cookies. Two of the most popular cookies I have heard of are gingerbread people and sugar cookies. These are popular with families because they involve a cookie decorating extravaganza where kids can make them their own.

CHRISTMAS CLOTHING

This can be thought of as a Christmas activity for two reasons: matching pajamas and ugly Christmas sweaters. If you’re into looking cute with family, significant others or friends, matching pajamas is definitely one way to do it. This is another popular one with families, especially with younger children.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a whole different ball game. Whether you make your own or buy one, they are sure to be a day maker to your virtual Christmas party. Plus, with the year we’ve had, it’s time to take ourselves a little less seriously this Holiday season.

CHRISTMAS MOVIES

Two words: Christmas movies. Theaters may not be open right now, but who says that means we can’t enjoy a home theater experience? There are oh so many holiday films to choose from. Whether you like classics, comedies or family friendly flicks, there is definitely a movie for you. From “Home Alone” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Christmas Story” to “It’s a Wonderful Life,” films are one of the best ways to settle into the holiday season. So grab your cocoa and maybe a warm blanket, and get ready to enjoy some warm, Christmas films.

All in all, Christmas is a time of joy and love. So whether it’s spent with your family, your kids, your partner or just you this holiday season, you have this opportunity to end this rough year with some cheer.

