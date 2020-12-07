Cyberpunk 2077: Behind the hype

“Cyberpunk 2077” is a non-linear open-world role play game that has spent eight years in production.

Wednesday Dec. 9 will mark CDProjekt Red’s highly-anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” release date. The initial production announcement was back in 2012, with its first computer graphics teaser trailer at 2013’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. It was set to be released on April 16, 2020, but has since faced three pushbacks due to the pandemic.

This game will be an adaptation of the “Cyberpunk” tabletop roleplaying series of dystopian sci-fi genre aesthetics. In this game, players will assume the role of V, a customizable mercenary character. Through V, they will explore the fictional open-world of Night City, California — a megacity in a free state that is controlled by corporations.

Across six districts of the city, there are rampant gang wars fighting for dominance with a homeless crisis furthered by additions to cosmetic advancements. Due to the constant threat of danger, almost every citizen is armed with a gun. Its open-ended gameplay lets you choose how you want to experience the story and which ending you shall receive.

The publisher of “Cyberpunk 2077,” CD ProjektRed, is most known for their game “Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt,” an expansive HD world that incorporates boundless playtime. “Cyberpunk 2077” follows suit reportedly offering at least 200 hours of playtime. There has been much positive feedback from the public since its release of trailers and gameplay teasing, receiving high marks on its mechanics. The game will also offer cutting-edge performance graphics with a ray-tracing option. Like “Witcher,” it plans to deliver free downloadable content within weeks and months of its arrival, after that there will likely be paid expansions. Its multiplayer mode does not have a set release but is estimated to be out by 2022.

In strides of realistic immersion, the weather and time of day will also affect the non-player characters’ behaviors. There are branching dialogues that will actively change your quests and relationships with other non-player characters. There are multiple different languages spoken in the game, which requires the player to buy hearing upgrades. The player can alter their stats by choosing their class, buying cybernetic parts or visiting the black market for military upgrades.

However, a large selling point is the celebrities that will be featured in the game. Players will hear Grimes, ASAP Rocky and Run the Jewels on the soundtrack with Grimes also appearing as her in-game persona. At E3 2019, it was announced that Keanu Reeves was cast as Johnny Silverhand, lending his voice and likeness to the supporting character. Silverhand has the highest dialogue count next to V’s. The game will also feature Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the tabletop game and consultant of the adaptation, in a Stan Lee like cameo.

For those interested in “Cyberpunk 2077,” the game will be released on PC, Playstation 4 & 5, XBox 1 and X for $59.99. “Cyberpunk 2077” has released its required specs to play the game on PC. Computer players will need an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB memory, a GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon R9 Fury and 70 GB of SSD storage.

“Cyberpunk 2077” provides its players with a futuristic landscape focused on glamour and power for hundreds of hours of gameplay. Will you be playing?

