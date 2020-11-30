Christmas movies for the Christmas spirit

Films to help you get into the Christmas spirit.

Whether we like it or not, the Christmas season is right around the corner. This year is finally coming to a close, and what better way to end a rough year than with a little Christmas cheer? Whether you like your Christmas movies more on the romantic side or you enjoy a good laugh, there is something to be found for everyone.

Elf (2003), Directed by Jon Favreau

Son of a nutcracker! “Elf” is one of the most popular Christmas comedies among families everywhere. This super sweet and funny film features an elf named Buddy and his adventures of not only finding his dad but also finding his way through life in the human world after departing the North Pole — where he’s lived his whole life. This movie is definitely a great film to watch with your kids and everyone is sure to have a good time.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik

This Christmas comedy seems to be a little less widely known. While kids can find enjoyment in this film, it is more geared towards teens and adults. This film features the all too true chaos of having family over for Christmas. You’ve got your fair share of crazy and sweet, but there are definitely some jokes that may fly over your kids’ heads. This film is a great tradition to have in the family because it reminds us that amidst all of the chaos, Christmas can still be a wonderful time of year.

Home Alone (1990) Directed by Chris Columbus

“Home Alone” is a must see around the Christmas season. This is another amazing Christmas comedy fit for families. “Home Alone” features a large family trying to take a nice holiday vacation together but as anyone with a toddler knows, it is near impossible to get everyone out of the house on time. One of the youngest members of the family, Kevin, gets left at home all by himself while everyone else flies to Paris to celebrate Christmas. This movie is full of chaos and mischief as Kevin must protect his house from robbers all while celebrating his very own Christmas. This is definitely one to watch yearly.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Directed by Henry Selick

We all have someone in our lives who is not quite ready for fall to be over and accept that it is Christmas time, so let’s throw them a bone with this classic Tim Burton movie. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” can be the perfect getaway movie for our spooky friends because that is essentially what happens in the film: Jack Skellington, the king of the pumpkin patch, discovers there is more beyond Halloweentown. He discovers the world of Christmas and absolutely falls in love with it.

A Christmas Carol (2009) Directed by Robert Zemeckis

“A Christmas Carol” is another great movie for families because it is a film that reminds us to be selfless during this season of giving. Ebenezer Scrooge is a grumpy old man who hates Christmas with all of the cheer and joy that it brings. One night, Scrooge gets pulled through all of his Christmases past, present and future. Through this, he learns that Christmas is a time to be grateful for everything in our lives and be giving to those who have less. This film has beautiful cinematography and music to really bring the feeling of Christmas.

Love Actually (2003) Directed by Richard Curtis

“Love Actually” is one of the most romantic Christmas movies you can see. This film intertwines and combines the different stories and people who all share one thing: the power of love. This movie evokes all the warm and fuzzy feelings, combining Christmas spirit and love, resulting in this beautiful film. If you’re a helpless romantic, this is the film for you.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) Directed by Frank Capra

This 1946 film remains a classic to this day and has to be one that everyone has at least heard of once or twice. While it’s not necessarily a romantic movie, this film provides the same warm feeling. The story is kind of similar to that of “A Christmas Carol”; An angel shows George, the main character, what life would have been like without him there. In the end, he is better for it and there can be a great family Christmas after all.

Holiday films, no matter the genre, are always a highlight at this time of year. This year, however, we could use as much extra cheer as we can possibly get. Christmas movies are definitely the way to go.

