Rest in peace Alex Trebek

The beloved host of “Jeopardy!” that will forever be in our hearts.

2020 claimed another beautiful soul on Nov. 8. “Jeopardy!” host George Alexander Trebek, more commonly known as Alex Trebek, passed away at the age of 80. He had been fighting stage four pancreatic cancer for 18 months and, unfortunately, has succumbed to the grievous illness..

Trebek hosted the TV game show “Jeopardy!” from 1984 all the way up until his death in 2020. This added up to 37 seasons. In July, his autobiography “The Answer Is … : Reflections on My Life” was published. In this book, he discussed his life, his career on tv and the relationships he has made. The book couldn’t have been written and published at a better time.

Many people have paid tribute to Trebek in these last few weeks. “Jeopardy!” being one of them, paid tribute to Trebek airing their first episode since his death and other stars offered words of kindness including Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres.

“Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex,” said Seacrest on Twitter.

Along with the many stars that posted beautiful words, some past “Jeopardy!” contestants chimed in.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I am grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” said Ken Jennings, a record-holding “Jeopardy!” star. “Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us.”

James Holzhauer, another well known “Jeopardy!” star, posted to Twitter, saying,“Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it.”

Trebek is survived by his family, his wife of 30 years — Jean Currivan Trebek — and his two children, Emily and Matthew Trebek. Currivan Trebek posted a wedding photo on Instagram with a caption expressing her thanks to everyone who has been supporting them through this hard time.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much,” Jean wrote.

While there is no confirmed replacement host for “Jeopardy!,” the show will continue to air every weekday. Whoever is chosen as host has some big shoes to fill.

