The Ledger Grad Playlist

By Ella Lucente and Talia Collett

  1. “You & Me” by Brother Sundance feat. Summer Wright
  2. “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At the Disco
  3. “Graduation” by benny blanco & Juice WRLD
  4. “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen 
  5. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
  6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day
  7. “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
  8. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
  9. “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C 
  10. “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons
  11. “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day 
  12. “Future” by Paramore
  13. “Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin
  14. “My Last Semester” by The Wonder Years
  15. “Tonight, Tonight” by Smashing Pumpkins
  16. “Here’s To The Night” by Eve 6
  17. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds
  18. “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
  19. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
  20. “All Star” by Smash Mouth
