NAMI on Campus continues to aid students at home

Staying at home can help keep you physically healthy, but it can start to take a toll on your mental health. NAMI on Campus, an organization dedicated to mental health awareness and support, is here to help those who are affected by mental illness and need assistance during this time.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, advocates for equal access to services and treatment to all who need it while raising awareness about mental illness. On campus, NAMI supports and advocates for all UW Tacoma students who are affected by mental illness, whether if they themselves are affected by it, or if someone close to them is. They strive to give students a voice and empower them to seek help. They also educate students about mental health signs, warnings and interventions.

“The club really felt that during this time it was vital to inform students about the resources available to them, particularly mental health related resources,” said Regina Harper, president of UWT’s NAMI on Campus

While NAMI is not able to meet on campus, they have resources for students they can do from home. First, they have had online Zoom sessions throughout April that dealt with managing stress and anxiety during COVID-19. They plan to continue to hold these online meetings for the upcoming weeks as well as send out additional information and resources with NAMI Pierce County, the organization’s regional branch.

Next, NAMI has a Facebook page with newsletters and messages about other options like Zoom calls with different or specific mental health organizations.

During this pandemic, NAMI wants to make sure students have everything they need to overcome their feelings of fear, anxiety, distress and isolation. In doing so, they have partnered up with different representatives from other campus groups — like the Student Advocacy Center and Counseling and Psychological Services — to talk about what resources they are still offering during this time.

“NAMI on Campus wants to create a safe community and our hope is to help students feel that their community is still alive and wants to continue actively supporting students during this challenging time,” said Harper.

