Tacomas live art put on hold due to COVID-19

With the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, people need all the distractions they can get and live arts from theaters is one way to acquire this. But because of the pandemic, the places that provide this distraction had to close down, and one place that has been affected in our community is the Tacoma Little Theater.

The Ledger reached out to the Tacoma Little Theater to ask them how they’ve been affected by COVID-19 and the precautions of having to cease operations due to the orders Gov. Jay Inslee has put into place. Chris Serface, the managing artistic director, responded to our questions.

How will the rest of this current season be shown? Do you plan on finishing the season out or only doing certain shows?

“We are still determining how this will impact the balance of our season. It is our hope that we will be able to provide programming soon. At this point, “Terms of Endearment” will be ready to go if we are allowed on Apr. 24, and we are hoping that “A Chorus Line” will be back on stage in June. For now, “The Manchurian Candidate” is on a temporary postponement.”

*Due to the recent events of the social distancing order being extended until Apr. 30, TLT will be postponing the opening of Terms of Endearment at this point. As for the rest of the current season, TLT has not made any firm decisions because the information keeps changing day by day. TLT does plan to move forward when they are able.

How has TLT been affected by having to close down? How can the community help support TLT during this time?

“Because our programming is educational and live performance based, this has hit us hard. Normally we would be seeing our highest traffic of the year with our big musical, educational classes, Spring Break camp and season ticket renewals. We ask that our community remembers that we are here and ready to bring them entertainment when we are able to again. In the meantime, we have some great online programming and classes that can be found on Facebook and our website. If individuals want to help, they can certainly do so by visiting our website to see the ways they are able to.”

How can people get tickets for next season’s shows?

“Our season has been announced and a video is available on our website, YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can purchase your tickets by phone or online. It’s going to be a great season and we are excited!”

Serface also reminded readers that even though most of the arts are unavailable right now it is a good idea to remember. “Don’t forget that the arts are here to help you through these tough times,” Serface said.

TLT has put out their 2020–2021 season list and they seem cultivating and fun:

“Bedroom Farce” Sept. 11–Sept. 27

This London-based play brings you into the life of three separate couples who are talking about the issues within their relationships and leading up to an unexpected epiphany. This play was a long running hit in London and New York.

“Clue: On Stage” Oct. 23–Nov. 28

Based on the 1985 movie that also inspired the fan-favorite game, this play uses the same plot and beloved characters and brings a comedy filled murder mystery to the stage.

“The Wizard of Oz” Dec. 4–Dec. 27

TLT brings the Tacoma community into the world of Oz for the holidays.

“A Doll’s House Part 2” Jan. 22–Feb. 7

The second part of “A Doll’s House” takes place after Nora Helmer decides to leave her husband and kids to begin a new life. In this second part that takes place several years later, Nora returns.

“Rock Of Ages” Mar. 5–Mar. 28

Taking place in the 1980s — which means crazy guitar solos and even bigger hair — this production is a romantic comedy centralized around rock hits from the 80s.

“Significant Other” Apr. 23–May 19

TLT is set to partner with UWT to present the Washington premiere of this play right off of the Broadway stage.

“Silent Sky” Jun. 4–Jun. 20

This play chronicles the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer from the 19th century who made history.

