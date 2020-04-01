Horror-fiction is seemingly becoming a reality in Lakewood

Within the past week there have been four deaths and one disappearance in the Lakewood area, all seemingly in correlation to Thornewood Castle.

The first incident occurred after an event at Thornewood March 29. A man was shot on the grounds and was pronounced dead in the ambulance on his way to St. Clare Hospital’s emergency room. The police have a man in custody and a trial is scheduled to take place within the coming weeks.

After this incident and heavy recurrent winds this past month, the owners of the now bed and breakfast, Deanna and Wayne Robinson, decided it was time to tend to the home’s old infrastructure to ensure safety for their guests. On the first day of construction, while putting in new windows, a worker — who will remain anonymous per his family’s wishes — was killed in an unlikely accident stemming from a sheath of fallen glass.

Third to pass was father and grandfather, Mike Hawk, who died during construction as well. Due to an issue with faulty scaffolding, Hawk fell and broke his neck on impact.

The Ledger spoke with Deanna Robinson, the current owner of Thornewood Castle, to assert actions regarding these incidents and what this means for the foreseeable future of the business.

“As of now, we send our dearest condolences out to the families of the deceased. But with this being said, wedding season is coming up and events are booked that cannot be cancelled. We will remain open for the time being but will take extra precautions to maintain safety on site. Everything that has occurred thus far has been out of our hands, but this doesn’t diminish the grief we feel,” she said.

The following day the fourth death took place. It was one of out of town businessman, Arty Fischel, who was visiting the Tacoma area with his wife for a conference. On the Fischel’s last morning in town Arty choked to death in the breakfast hall. Efforts were made to save him and first responders were called, but they were unable to resuscitate him at the scene. Arty’s wife, Tanya Fischel, has since been declared missing. A search party has commenced but has yet to yield results.

The Ledger also reached out to Lakewood police department’s chief of police, Mike Zarrow, to garner insight on the case. When asked details of their procedures and current findings Zarrow had little to add and failed to address details regarding the search party.

“We’re looking at the pieces right now, but it’s impossible to point fingers when all deaths clearly stem from accidents,” Zarrow said.

Not only is this strange because all tragedies occurred so closely in one week right outside of or within the walls of the historic Thornewood Castle, but these tragedies also almost directly mirror ABC’s miniseries “Rose Red.”

With a screenplay written by Stephen King and directed by Craig Baxley, ABC released the spine chilling miniseries back in 2002. The series was set in the Seattle-Tacoma area but filmed primarily at Thornewood Castle.

In the show, the mansion and the land it sits on asserted itself as a place of disaster. Before construction began a man was shot and killed on sight. After the gun wielder was taken in and stated he had no recollection of the entire day’s events, he was deemed guilty by a jury and convicted. But, throughout the first year of its construction three more people had passed. The first being decapitated by a sheath of glass, the second broke his neck falling from scaffolding and the third choked to death on an apple.

More deaths and disappearances ensued which totaled up to five deaths — all being male — and 18 missing — all women. Then, in 2002 after lying dormant for over 30 years, a college professor leads a party comprised of psychics and an autistic teen with metaphysical powers to explore the old mansion called Rose Red. This exploration unfolds when sinister events ensue during their stay and disaster strikes.

But now, 18 years after the release of this series, with four dead and one missing reflecting those in the show all within the span of one week, are we living in the wake of a copycat killer and should be worried about what this could mean for the community? Or has the house simply come to life again?

If interested, you can keep up to date with the Lakewood P.D’s crime watch page dedicated to the case through this link: https://LakewoodPD_RoseRed-AprilFools

Tragedy strikes at the historic Washington mansion.

