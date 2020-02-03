CSL moves to CSI

Upon returning from winter break, the Center for Service and Leadership received confirmation that they will be relocating to the University Y and merging with the Center for Student Involvement team. The projected move is expected to happen on March 13.

In an email sent by Bernard Anderson, the associate vice-chancellor for Student Life, the CSL was told that office space is premium and challenging decisions were made regarding where clubs and organizations can be located. The current location of the CSL, MAT 107, will be the new office for Disability Resources for Students, which is currently sharing office space with Counseling and Psychological Services on the third floor of the Mattress Factory. Disability Resources for Students needed new office space for growth and operational needs.

“[Paul Prociv] and I consulted and I decided to realign the CSL under the purview of the CSI,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson, the work of both groups are similar so the events, programming and other initiatives involved with each club should not be affected. The CSL staff will all remain in their positions and, besides the location, it should be business as usual.

For example, the CSL has the Husky Volunteer Orientations coming up for people looking into volunteer work or people wanting to know more about the Husky Volunteer Program. The remaining dates to learn more about the program are Feb. 5 and 7 from 12:30–1:30 p.m. in the Mattress Factory.

Currently, there is not a full-time employee in the position of Civic Engagement Specialist, however Assistant Director of Student Engagement Liz Hansen has been filling in and restoring the position. Once someone is hired, they will take over the direct coordination of CSL activities.

“Losing and changing spaces are never easy, and I know that the students and previous staff of the Center of Service and Leadership worked hard to create the welcoming environment the current space provides,” said Hansen.

Hansen sees the move as beneficial to not only the CSI but the other groups involved, such as ASUWT and Student Activities Board, as well. She sees a lot of potential for greater opportunities for collaboration between said groups.

“One of my first priorities was to reorganize my divergent team into a unified, more efficient structure that would allow us to further enhance the student experience,” Anderson said.

