Snow day activities

Snow days can be some of the best days during winter. Doing your schoolwork in pajamas with a steaming mug of coffee can be fun and relaxing, but living in a part of Washington that doesn’t acquire snow often means that locals are left clueless on how to spend their day off. Here are a few ideas on how to make the best out of a snow day.

Nature walk

Yes, the temperature outside is freezing and if you don’t own the appropriate clothing, it can be even colder. However, going outside in the snow can still be pretty amazing. Seeing the place you live in a different way can be appealing as well as surprising, and the fresh crisp air doesn’t hurt much either.Whether you go around your block or walk along the waterfront, you will get a glace of a winter wonderland.

Taking pictures

You don’t have to be a professional photographer to get that perfect picture for Instagram — you don’t even have to travel far. Sometimes, the best pictures can be right outside your door plants covered in snow or the street you live on during the day or night. One of the best types of pictures though are of animals experiencing the first snowfall of the year. Plus, making people think you went out and adventured into the cold is an added bonus.

Park shenanigans

Going to your neighborhood park and seeing it through a new lens can be quite an experience. Watching dogs run around excited for something new and finding something to go sledding with down the park hills always guarantees a good time. If you’re lucky, you just might find yourself in the middle of a neighborhood snowball fight, too.

Mountain adventure

If you’re feeling brave and in the mood to deal with snowy road conditions and lousy drivers, the mountains are a good place to spend a day full of snow related activities. Afterwards, making your way to a cafe nearby with hot drinks and comforting food can be a perfect way to warm up and provide the full mountain day experience.

Staying home

For some, cold weather is just not something they enjoy. Staying in and reading a good book with a comfy blanket and warm tea, or watching a new hit Netflix series with some good food and hot chocolate is a perfect way of spending the day. Staying snuggled up and warm inside while watching the snowfall out of your window rather than being in it is as good a way to spend the day as any other.

