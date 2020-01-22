Coffee hour with Legal Pathways

Throughout this winter quarter, the Legal Pathways Initiative will host several coffee hours for students interested in pursuing law. During the allotted time, curious students will have the opportunity to inquire about law-related education and careers, all within the comfort of a casual atmosphere. The coffee hour is set to take place in JOY 201 during the Husky Hour, 12:30 p.m.–1:20 p.m.

Patrica Sully, director of Legal Pathways, discussed how these coffee talks will allow busy students to negate time constraints and barriers.

“Students are often balancing heavy course loads, paid work, family [and] home care, and I’m sure dozens of other responsibilities,” Sully said. “Scheduling meetings can be difficult … Coffee Hour is a way where students who want to learn more but haven’t had the time to schedule a meeting can still get their questions answered and find out more about Legal Pathways.”

Founded just last year, their mission is to provide law-related opportunities, resources and curriculums to UW Tacoma students.

While their events may focus on the legal field, students from any major are welcome to attend.

“We support students who are interested in going to law school, but we also support students who are interested in a wide array of law-related and social justice work,” Sully stated. “Legal Pathways has a ton going on this quarter.”

Legal Pathways routinely hosts events covering a variety of subjects. During winter quarter, for instance, they will host Immigration Law 101, a program run by the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project, as well as an LSAT preparatory course.

“We offer Third Thursday Workshops on the third Thursday of each month from 12:30-1:30,” Sully said. “This quarter, we will be having a session on how to pay for law school, a speed networking opportunity admissions workshops and weekly lunch and learns.”

Students interested in learning more about the workshops and events are encouraged to attend coffee hour or contact the staff via email.

Coffee Hour Dates: Jan. 27. Feb. 12, Feb. 27, March 9.

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Place: JOY 201

For any inquiries about the Legal Pathways Initiative, contact Patrica Sully at psully@uw.edu or Lpathway@uw.edu. The event calendar can be found on www.tacoma.uw.edu/lp

