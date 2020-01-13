The essentials to self-love

You are the best person for you. In life, we are naturally dependent on other things for happiness, such as people, materialistic objects, our paycheck, etc. It is important to note that no matter how happy we feel with these things, the ultimate happiness we can seek is only from ourselves.

We are often so caught up in worldly matters, whether it be work, school, being active in organizations and campus clubs, taking care of others, relationships, our families. Although these are a big part of our lives, we need to step back more often and see how we are doing, how we are holding up, and to ask ourselves, “did I take care of myself today?”

The number one thing we need to make sure of is whether or not we have a lot on our plate. If so, we need to rearrange our priorities and make sure self-care is the first on the list. If this means taking several days off of work, school and outings, do it. Nothing is more important than your well-being. If you want to be the best you, you have to be a healthy you. There is only one of you on this earth, take care of yourself.

If you ever feel anything that is bothering you within your life, be sure to identify those things maturely. See whether or not those things are a barrier to you, or whether it adds positivity or negativity to your life. This is your life, and you only live it once, so don’t waste your valuable time on things that degrade you.

Electronics are a big part of our lives. Even if we don’t like to admit it, we spend more time in front of a screen than we should. Estimate the amount of time you spend on your laptop or phone, and replace it with other activities, such as going for a hike, taking a walk, practicing some yoga, or reading a good book — anything that will add to your time and not take away from it.

If you spend a lot of time studying or working late at night, you may want to reevaluate. Instead, take a look at your schedule and see if there is an earlier time you can shift that too. Focus your nights on reading, cooking, exercising, de-stressing, and most importantly, sleeping. We all need that eight hours.

Taking time off of work and school does not mean we are missing out on anything. It means that we truly care about ourselves and want us to be at our best, this shows that we are able to prioritize ourselves. Your health should be the most important thing to you, and if it means taking a day off for yourself from outings and such, then do it.

Doing so, you will be a better and healthier version of yourself. You will be able to assess your relationships, priorities, work, and school in a non-stressful way, allowing your body, mind and soul to be at constant peace.

