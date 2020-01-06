Do you remember these music hits?

Disclaimer: If you’re wondering why some songs didn’t make it on the list even though they were big hits, it has to do with when the top 100 list were being put together. Meaning if a song came out after Thanksgiving — which is usually when the cut off time was — then they would not be included in the year they came out, yet they would be able to be included in upcoming years list.

2000

1 “Breathe” by Faith Hill

This song spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 2000. Remarkably, this was the first time this had happened in 35 years.

2 “Smooth” by Santana Feat. Rob Thomas

3 “Maria Maria” by Santana Feat. The Product G&B

4 “I Wanna Know” by Joe

5 “Everything You Want” by Vertical Horizon

6 “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

7 “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden

8 “Amazed” by Lonestar

9 “Bent” by Matchbox Twenty

10 “He Wasn’t Enough” by Toni Braxon



2005

1 “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

While Carey was fairly unpopular between 2001 and 2005 critics declare this song as her musical comeback. This song spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at number one on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

2 “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani

3 “Let Me Love You” by Mario

4 “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

5 “One, Two Step” by Ciara Feat. Missy Elliot

6 “Gold Digger” by Kanye West Feat. Jamie Foxx

7 “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day

8 “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent Feat. Olivia

9 “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls Feat. Busta Rhymes

10 “Behind These Hazel Eyes” by Kelly Clarkson



2010

1 “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha

This song stayed at number one for nine consecutive weeks and broke the record for the biggest single-week sum of all time for a female artist-selling 610,000 digital downloads in one week

2 “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum

3 “Hey Soul Sister” by Train

4 “California Gurls” by Katy Perry Feat. Snoop Dogg

5 “OMG” by Usher Feat. will.i.am

6 “Airplanes” by B.o.B Feat. Hayley Williams

7 “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem Feat. Rihanna

8 “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

9 “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz

10 “Break Your Heart” by Taio Cruz Feat. Ludacris



2015

1 “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars

Uptown Funk topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 straight weeks. This song topped the charts of 19 countries and reached the top 10 of 15 others, making it both Ronson’s and Mars’ most successful single to date.

2 “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

3 “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa Feat. Charlie Puth

4 “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap

5 “Sugar” by Maroon 5

6 “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

7 “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift

8 “Watch Me” by Silentó

9 “Earned It” by The Weeknd

10 “The Hills” by The Weeknd



2019

1 “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

First released independently in December of 2018, the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus was released April 5, 2019. Old Town Road reached number one on the Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks.

2 “Sunflower” by Post Malone Feat. Swae lee

3 “Without Me” by Halsey

4 “Bad Guy” by Billie Eillish

5 “Wow” by Post Malone

6 “Happier” by Marshmello Feat. Bastille

7 “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

8 “Talk” by Khalid

9 “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott

10 “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

Let’s hope that 2020 continues to bring us amazing music hits and new breakout artists.

