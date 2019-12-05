World War Joy at the Tacoma Dome

Whether you be a raver, an indie-pop fan, or a boy band groupie, World War Joy tour gave enough range of music genres for everyone to be pleased. From the crazy lighting visuals to the bass drops, the Tacoma Dome was beaming Dec. 3, and could be heard from blocks away.

The first opening act was Canadian singer Lennon Stella, who offered a more indie-pop vibe to the audience. As a great opener to such a loud and chaotic concert, her songs were softer and more mellow. She sang her older hits from her 2018 “Love, me” album, such as “La Di Da,” “Fortress,” and “Bad,” where she danced at her stand and softly cooed into the microphone. She then sang her newest single, “Kissing Other People,” where true fans of her went wild. It was easy to see that she is still up-coming artist, as the Dome was barely packed, and the majority did not know her songs. Stella did a bang-up job with relaxing the anticipating crowd, and began her set right at 7 p.m., when the concert was to start.

The second opening act was Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, which caused fans to go wild. The band — consisting of lead singer Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin — was celebrating their eighth year anniversary, which was a milestone to have at the Dome. With fangirls screaming and people flooding into the Dome, they began by singing some of their classic songs, such as “She Looks So Perfect,” and “Amnesia,” where lights from smartphones flooded the aisles of the Dome. They then rocked out to songs from their newest album, such as “Want You Back,” and “Teeth.” Lastly, they closed with their most notable song to date, “Youngblood,” while preparing the crowds for the main act — The Chainsmokers.

It took awhile between the intermission between both Lennon Stella and 5SOS, and 5SOS and The Chainsmokers, however it was well worth the wait. As soon as The Chainsmokers hit the stage, the vibrations surrounding the Dome, causing the audience to just jump. For their first song, they pulled Stella back on stage for their song, “Takeaway,” and thus began their setlist. Beginning, they went with their first popular song, “Roses,” and continued with “”Paris,” ”Sick Boy,” and “Everybody Hates Me.” They also premiered their newest song, “Push My Luck,” which caused the audience to scream louder than the bass drops. Their visuals were epic, as smoke and fire blew after every drop — even the drummer were smacking the drums with fire coming off the drumsticks. They were soaring through the Dome off the catwalks, and motorcyclists riding in a circular dome in the middle of the stage. After playing many classics and much of the audience dancing and singing along, they finished their set with their most popular song, “Closer” featuring American singer and songwriter, Halsey.

If you haven’t seen The Chainsmokers live, you need to. Lennon Stella and 5SOS were showstoppers, however The Chainsmokers stole the show. If you like something a little tamer than a rave, however love strobe light visuals, heavy bass drops, and killer vocals, World War Joy is the right tour for you.

