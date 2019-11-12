Luke Combs headlines the Tacoma Dome

How often have you been to a concert where the performer kicked things off by shotgunning a beer in two seconds flat? For Luke Combs fans, this is the norm.

On November 2, Combs headlined the Tacoma Dome in his ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ tour. This tour is the multi-platinum artist’s first time headlining an arena tour. His crowd at the Tacoma Dome was the largest so far of the tour, with over 20,000 excited fans.

To open the concert, Combs performed his smash hit “When It Rains It Pours.” Following were songs such as the tour’s namesake “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” the love song “Beautiful Crazy,” and the newly released single, “What You See is What You Get”.

Combs’ career already boasts several impressive feats and broken records. His debut album ‘This One’s For You’ has spent 37 consecutive weeks at the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Country Albums chart, 16 of those being in 2018, and the most of any album in a calendar year. The lead single “Beer Never Broke My Heart” debuted at No. 2 of the Billboard Country Streaming songs chart, setting a record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song. There are countless others, including a record for all five songs on his newly released EP “The Prequel” being on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25 — a feat that has not been accomplished since the legend Johnny Cash in 1959.

Between paying a nod to the early 2000s country era of storytelling and love ballads, shotgunning beers, and sharing drinks with audience members, Combs made sure to take time to explain the sentiment behind each song that he performed. With a whiplash inducing rise to fame, Combs expressed ample gratitude.

The concert had a house party vibe, truly reflecting Combs’ country roots and down-to-earth personality. He faked his exit by heading off stage towards the end of the concert. When fans began to file out of the arena, he returned to keep playing, closing the show with the song “Hurricane”. Then, at the very end, he signed fans’ items on stage.

Combs stormed onto the country music scene and immediately took it by storm. His music is enjoyed by young fans, and older ones that appreciate his nod towards country’s classic roots, without being overly pop-based.

Combs’ brand new album, ‘What You See is What You Get’ came out on November 8, and features famous group Brooks & Dunn.

