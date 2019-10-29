Opinion: 3 reasons not to skip class

It’s week six, which means for many, the back to school excitement has fizzled. In its place are groans of dread as students prepare themselves for midterms, group projects and never-ending lectures. In times like these it’s hard not to slam your hand on the snooze button and sleep through your class. However, here are a few reasons why you may want to think twice before doing so.

It’s a waste of money

Skipping class is like buying a ticket to a concert you’d never see — a huge waste of money. In fact, one report from USA Today College, found each class at an in-state public university costs $30. This doesn’t seem too bad until you take into consideration that the more classes one misses the more money they waste. A 2015 survey conducted by the app Class120, found students missed 240 classes before graduation. USA Today College reports this totals to $7,200 over the course of four years at an in-state public institution. Which goes to show that when you skip class, you aren’t just missing a lecture — you are throwing your tuition down the drain.

Professors do care

Just because professors can’t grade students on attendance, doesn’t mean they don’t care whether their students show up. Believe it or not, the professors at UW Tacoma put a lot of time, energy and effort into their lessons. I’ve read syllabuses where one can tell the professor has put their life’s work onto each page. So, when students skip — especially on a consistent basis — it can feel like a jab. Much like turning in a wrinkled or stained essay, skipping class shows a lack of care. Furthermore, if a professor feels that you do not care about their class, they might be less inclined to help you if you fall behind, write you a letter or recommendation or develop a positive opinion of you as a student.

Lower Grades

Key notes for tests, pop-up quizzes, clarifications about assignments, class announcements and much more are shared in class. When you skip class, you are missing this information and putting your grade at risk. In fact, one study from the University of New York at Albany, found in 2010, that attendance was a better predictor of grades than studying skills and SAT scores. Don’t put your grade on the line for a few more minutes of rest.

