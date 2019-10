Photographer Natalie Peyton followed the walkouts that occurred at that major tech companies with headquarters in Seattle like Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Employees met at the Amazon Spheres on September 20, 2019 to demand their employers be help responsible for their excessive carbon footprints and commit to future climate change stewardship.

Children showing off their handmade signs to protect the earth.

Signs explaining the urge to change.

A motivated activist using a megaphone to get a chant projected through the crowd of climate change activists.

Amazon employees urging their employer to stop funding climate denying lobbyists and politicians

Many children and youth were present at this rally with adults motivated and inspired by their presence.

Tech employees and a crowd of activists with their concerns written on signs held above their heads.

