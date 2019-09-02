Chris Brown’s ‘Indigoat’ dances his way to the Tacoma Dome

Chris Brown is a well-known name — not only due to his smooth dance moves and magnetic voice, but also his controversies in the media. Brown has been ‘cancel cultured’ due to charges against domestic violence, public outbursts, and social media busts. However, despite his questionable reputation, Brown can sure put on a show — to an almost sold out show at the Tacoma Dome on August 21.



Brown’s “Indigoat” tour mainly featured most of the songs from his newest album, “Indigo,” such as his collab with Drake, “No Guidance” and “Back to Love.” His new songs shined bright, as he showcased them by frequently interacting with audience members and fans. His use of lighting visuals and his perfected dance moves were high energy and magnetic, however what truly stole the show was his tribute to his older, fan favorite songs. Brown performed classics, such as his iconic “Kiss Kiss” song featuring T-Pain, danced around the Dome’s stage to “Deuces” featuring rap artists Tyga and Kevin McCall, and cooed to his fan favorite, “Take You Down.” These popular hits, and many others, had the crowd goes wild, as they sang along to Bow Wow and Brown’s “Shortie Like Mine” featuring Johnta Austin.



Despite Brown leading this tour, he had big headliners open the tour for him. Current VMA winner Ty Dolla Sign and Canadian singer Tory Lanez took the stage to sing some of their most memorable songs, such as “Sucker for Pain,” “Swalla,” and “Luv.” Fans were loud and proud with these opening acts, which pumped their energy to Brown’s appearance in the show.



