Husky 2019 Grad Playlist

  • “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons
  • “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
  • “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen  
  • “History” by One Direction
  • “I Got A Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
  • “YOUTH” by Troye Sivan
  • “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
  • “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
  • “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors
  • “We Are Young” by Fun feat. Janelle Monae
  • “Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart
  • “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj
  • “Hall of Fame” by The Script feat. will.i.am
  • “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles
  • “Tongue Tied” by GroupLove
  • “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart
  • “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
  • “We Are The Champions” by Queen
  • “100 Years” by Five for Fighting
  • “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C
Kelsie Abram

Kelsie is a senior at UWT and is the current Editor-in-Chief of the Tacoma Ledger. She is double majoring in creative writing and film studies, and has fiction published in the Tahoma West literary arts journal. In her spare time, she enjoys stage managing local Tacoma theater productions and working as a barista at Volcano Coffee in Puyallup.

