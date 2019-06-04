Husky 2019 Grad Playlist

- null
- “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons
- “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
- “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen
- “History” by One Direction
- “I Got A Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
- “YOUTH” by Troye Sivan
- “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
- “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
- “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors
- “We Are Young” by Fun feat. Janelle Monae
- “Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart
- “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj
- “Hall of Fame” by The Script feat. will.i.am
- “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles
- “Tongue Tied” by GroupLove
- “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart
- “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
- “We Are The Champions” by Queen
- “100 Years” by Five for Fighting
- “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C
