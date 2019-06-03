Recipes you have to try this summer!

Avocado Toast:

An avocado is a unique and delicious pear-shaped fruit loaded with fiber and heart-healthy fatty acids. Spreading creamy avocado on crunchy toast is an easy and delicious way to reap their health benefits.

(Serves 1)

You will need:

1 slice of bread (preferably whole-grain)

1/2 ripe avocado

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Toast your slice of bread until golden brown. While bread is toasting, remove the pit from your avocado and scoop out the flesh. Then, mash the flesh until smooth with a spoon and mix in a pinch of salt (about 1/8 teaspoon). Once finished, spread the mixture on top of your toast.

While you may enjoy this recipe as-is, consider kicking it up a notch by either topping your avocado toast with everything bagel seasoning or sliced cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. These variations — labeled Everything Avocado Toast and Tomato and Balsamic Vinegar Avocado Toast — of this recipe are sure to satisfy your hunger in a healthy, yet delicious way.

-Christian Bell, Opinion Editor

COURTESY OF FLICKR

One-Pot Turmeric Coconut Rice:

This easy and healthy recipe is perfect for a shared group dinner. It is also easily modifiable, so feel free to customize it to your own liking!

(Serves 4)

You will need:

2 cups of jasmine rice

1 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons of white or black sesame seeds

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

1 can of full-fat coconut milk

2 teaspoons of fish sauce

1 medium bunch of kale

1 lime

Salt and pepper

Directions:

In a medium pot, toast the coconut and sesame seeds over medium-low heat for three to five minutes. Then, transfer to a small bowl. In the same pot, melt the coconut oil over medium-low heat. Add the scallion whites, turmeric, curry powder and stir. Cook for three to five minutes. Then, add the rice, coconut milk, and season with salt and pepper. Fill the empty can of coconut milk with water and add it to the pot. Give the mixture a good stir and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, cover, turn the heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. As rice cooks, cut the kale into bite-size pieces. When the rice has cooked for 10 minutes, arrange the kale on top of the rice in an even layer, add the fish sauce and season with garlic salt, salt and pepper. Then, cover and cook for five more minutes, or until the rice is tender. Remove from heat and let sit, covered for five minutes. As rice rests, zest the lime and cut it into four wedges. Add 1/2 teaspoon zest to the coconut-sesame mixture. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Gently stir the greens into the rice, season to taste with salt and pepper. Then, divide among the bowls. Finally, sprinkle the coconut mixture on top and serve with a lime wedge for squeezing over.

-Miles Cameron, A&E Editor

COURTESY OF ROMULO YANES & VIVIAN LUI

Quinoa and Chickpea Mason Jar Salad:

These colorful salads are taking Instagram and Pinterest by storm. Whether you’ll be dancing at a festival, attending a summer class or working, this easy and healthy recipe will fuel you throughout the day.

(Serves 4)

You will need:

4 (32 oz) Mason Jars

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

1 cup of quinoa.

1 can (15 oz) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

2 cups of lettuce

1 large lime

A pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook quinoa according to package directions. When finished, let quinoa cool. Then, prepare the four mason jars and squeeze lime juice at the bottom of each jar, adding salt and pepper to taste. Once done, add the cherry tomatoes into each jar and cover with chickpeas. Lastly, add chopped green onions and then lettuce leaves on top. To finish, close each lid, shake them up, and eat! These Mason Jar salads can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

-Christian Bell, Opinion Columnist

COURTESY OF FLICKR

Like this: Like Loading...