Movies for your summer binging needs.

‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’

This film is probably the best trip you can get — without doing any actual drugs — that features numerous trippy dazes and disturbing hallucinatory rages. On top of that, you get a bald cracked-out Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro as his lawyer — truly the icing on a cake. Besides from the crazy psychedelic visuals and multi colored kaleidoscope, it’s quite unbelievable that this film got made in terms of the plot. “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” doesn’t go from point A to point B like most conventional films. Instead, it’s filled with randomness and lost of direction for the audience — but that’s the point. The film doesn’t need to stick to a strict, typical storyline format. Instead, it just purely exist, taking us on a wild ride of two individuals that just wants to live — no plans, no goals, no regrets. It’s humorous, carefree, and somewhere between sickening and horrifying, as it depicts the real mental and emotional consequences of repeated drug use — a surreal and alarmingly casual anti-drug PSA. It’s like a Seth Rogen movie, but on steroids with a more serious undertone. This film is currently available on Netflix, so sit back and settle in for the wild ride that is “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.

-Jenny Lam, A&E Columnist

COURTESY OF MOVIEWEB.COM

‘The Lion King’

Based on the Disney cartoon classic from 1994, “The Lion King” is making its reprise this summer starring some of our favorite stars. Following the life of Simba, audiences follow him through themes such as death, love, betrayal, unexpected friendships and what family truly means. This movie teaches viewers quality life lessons such as to learn from the past, but not dwell in it, and that everything that happens — good or bad — comes from the circle of life. Starring Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Billy Eichner as Timon, and loveable Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, this film is sure to be even better than its processor! This film comes out this summer on July 19, so reserve those tickets and put it on your summer watch list!

-Ella Lucente, Managing Editor

COURTESY OF MOVIEWEB.COM

