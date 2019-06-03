Books for your summer binging needs.

‘Star Wars: The Thrawn Trilogy’ by Timothy Zahn

Take some time this summer to delve into author Timothy Zahn’s classic Thrawn Trilogy! Considered some of the best novels in the entire Star Wars literary canon, The Thrawn Trilogy has something that every geek and new Star Wars fan will love.

Taking place five years after the 1983 “Return of the Jedi” film, the three novels follow familiar characters such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Lando Calrissian working to set up a new government — all the while dealing with the infamous Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is intent on crushing the new government and seeing the empire restored to its former glory. This trilogy introduces many new memorable and iconic characters, while also staying true to the old ones. Aside from being an enjoyable adventure story, the trilogy also touches on ideas of teamwork, betrayal, friendship, loyalty, acceptance and letting go of grudges. Don’t have the time to sit down and read? Listen to the audiobooks on the go narrated by Marc Thompson, who really helps bring the trilogy to life.

-Leticia Bennett, News Editor

COURTESY OF WOOKIEPEDIA.COM

‘The Wheel of Time’ series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson

Looking for a really long fantasy book series to fill your summer? Well, you’re in luck. Set in a world where only women are allowed to practice magic, “The Wheel of Time” is a fantasy genre book series that spans fourteen novels, a prequel and two companion books. The series was written by James Rigney Jr. — under the pen name of Robert Jordan — and was completed by author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s untimely passing in 2007.

The series’ overall plot tells the story of Rand al’Thor, a young man who learns that he is the reincarnation of the world’s savior and is once again destined to save the world from the Dark One — the embodiment of pure evil — but possibly destroy it in the process. While sometimes tedious, boring and slow, the books also touch on themes of loyalty, friendship, trust, love, duty, torture, pain, insanity, responsibility and more. This series proves itself to be a great story of an entire world’s struggle to deal with war, change, destruction and hope. The summer is an especially good time to read these books, as Amazon announced last October that they were adapting the series into an original TV show, with filming starting this fall.

-Leticia Bennett, News Editor

COURTESY OF ENGADGET.COM

‘To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before’ series by Jenny Han

In 2014, author Jenny Han released the novel “To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before,” which was so successful that Han wrote two other sequels: “P.S., I Still Love You” and “Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” The story follows Lara Jean, as her secret, hand-written letters to all of her crushes are somehow mailed to each of them, turning her world upside down. The “To The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before” series is ultimately a feel good, young adult series that touches on love, heartbreak, family and accepting the truth. 10/10 recommend for your book list this summer!

If you love the book series, catch up and watch the 2018 Netflix film adaption of “To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before,” which became an overnight sensation. Also be on the lookout for the prequel “P.S., I Still Love You” film adaptation, which is rumored to be released on Netflix sometime this year!

-Ella Lucente, Managing Editor

COURTESY OF MUNDANEBLOG.COM

