Huskies in the Hallway: 4/29/19

What safety precautions and/or procedures do you utilize on the UWT campus?

Avi Buri

Year: Senior

Major: European History



“I get email updates and notice the emergency phone kiosks. I definitely notice the campus police once it gets dark, but I haven’t needed to utilize them.”



Miguel Bibaoco

Year: Freshman

Major: Bio-Med



“I subscribe to the text and emails alerts and stay updated on what’s happening around campus. Just in case anything is out of the usual.”



Douglas Naini

Year: Junior

Major: Business



“One time after an event a security officer escorted some of my friends back to their cars and I like to stay up to date on the email alerts they send out.”



Jenna Rogiero

Year: Sophomore

Major: Undecided



“I keep the campus security number on my phone and know where to locate them and I use the text announcements”



Kari Whitney

Staff

Research Specialist



“I remain aware of myself and everything around me. I report behavior that seems unsafe for myself and my patrons. I try to be mindful of judging these behaviors for the greater good.”



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Alyssa Tatro Alyssa majors in urban studies and community development. She is interested in and concerned about issues in Tacoma that impact the community. She is obsessed with all things chocolate and piggies.