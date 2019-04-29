Huskies in the Hallway: 4/29/19

What safety precautions and/or procedures do you utilize on the UWT campus?
Avi Buri
Year: Senior
Major: European History
“I get email updates and notice the emergency phone kiosks. I definitely notice the campus police once it gets dark, but I haven’t needed to utilize them.”
Miguel Bibaoco
Year: Freshman
Major: Bio-Med
“I subscribe to the text and emails alerts and stay updated on what’s happening around campus. Just in case anything is out of the usual.”
Douglas Naini
Year: Junior
Major: Business
“One time after an event a security officer escorted some of my friends back to their cars and I like to stay up to date on the email alerts they send out.”
Jenna Rogiero
Year: Sophomore
Major: Undecided
“I keep the campus security number on my phone and know where to locate them and I use the text announcements”
Kari Whitney
Staff
Research Specialist
“I remain aware of myself and everything around me. I report behavior that seems unsafe for myself and my patrons. I try to be mindful of judging these behaviors for the greater good.”