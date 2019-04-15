UWT Tioga library now offering extended hours

If you’re in need of a good late-night study spot, then you’re in luck. UW Tacoma’s library has recently made an extension to the hours that they are open to students. This project was motivated by popular demand from the student body and was made possible by Dr. Jill Purdy, Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.



Megan Elizabeth Saunders, a library services technician explained the reason for extending the library’s hours.



“Our goal was to support our students during the times they need most in a place that provides the largest number of resources for students of all disciplines,” Saunders said.

To support the increased need in library staff, UWT recently hired a few new staff members to support the increase in hours.



“The extension means students have a safe, well established and staffed location in [both library buildings] to meet to work on group projects after other school, job, or personal commitments,” Saunders said. “Overall, the extension means students have more resources and opportunities to succeed in their educational goals.”

The extended library hours replaces the Late Night Study program coordinated by the Associated Students of UW Tacoma in collaboration with Student Engagement that allowed students an access card that gave them admission to a specific building on campus for late night study sessions.



In an email sent by Ed Mirecki, dean of Student Engagement earlier this month, the late night study program program was cancelled due to low use of the program.



The library will now be open until 12 a.m. from Monday through Friday. If you plan to utilize the extended hours, please note that a UW student ID is required for entry past 9 p.m.



“As long as our desks are open, we can check out laptops, course reserve textbooks, movies, headphones, chargers and more,” Saunders said. “As we have limited staff in the evening, the technology support and research help is more limited than during daytime hours.”



The extended hours allows students a greater opportunity to take advantage of library resources. Saunders encourages students to take advantage of these, including utilizing the help offered by the library staff.



“If you need something, we’re here to help,” Saunders said. “All students need to do is ask.”



