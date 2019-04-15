Spring: the season to get involved and explore the community

Sunnier days and blooming foliage have solidified the presence of spring. As the weather warms up, it’s time to plan for the adventures ahead. The Puget Sound region is home to a number of great outdoor recreation and spring events to keep you busy and inspired. The following guide will offer a range of recommendations for fun activities that you can add to your spring bucket list this year!



Tour Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Located in the five mile drive at Point Defiance park in Tacoma, Fort Nisqually is a fun and educational activity that the entire family can enjoy. Fort Nisqually was the first European settlement of the Puget Sound. Visitors can come view the museum and participate in interactive learning, tours and events. Admission prices vary depending on the activity one plans to attend, and hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.



The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival:

The Tulip festival takes place from April 1–30th and has been a Pacific Northwest tradition for 34 years. This is designed as a driving tour through the fields and continues to connect our communities to the agricultural land around us. The festival offers a beautiful, scenic experience in the heart of Skagit valley and is a great activity to celebrate the blooming of spring. When visiting, you will need a map of the tulip fields to navigate, as the fields do not have addresses and locations change annually due to crop rotation.



Hippy Hike:

Hippy Hike is a group founded and based in Tacoma by a former UW Tacoma student, Eva Natalie. This group meets twice a month to pick up trash, enjoy nature and build community in parks around Tacoma. This is a great activity to add to your spring bucket list, as it allows for you to be an engaged community member whilst exercising. Hippy Hikers welcome dogs and friends of all ages to join in on the fun, so bring a friend and wear some hiking shoes! Join Hippy Hike on April 20 for the Celebrating Earth clean up on Earth Day at Puget Creek Natural Area and follow the Hippy Hike facebook page @Hippy Hike to stay updated on upcoming park cleanups!



Volunteer with Pierce Conservation District:

The Pierce County Conservation District is looking to gather some volunteers interested in assisting with conservation and protection efforts across Pierce County. Volunteering is a perfect way to help out your neighborhood and make friends with likeminded people. The Pierce County Conservation District is hosting a public event on May 4th from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Adriana Hess Wetland Park located at 2917 Morrison Rd W University Place, WA 98466, where people can come at their convenience. This open house event includes nature walks, nature demos and a Q&A session. Throughout the event, volunteer and stewardship opportunities will also be discussed.



Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival:

This celebration of Japanese and Japanese-American culture begins April 26 and goes through the weekend, starting at 10 a.m. each day and ending at 6 p.m. The festival includes dancing, crafting, music, martial arts and traditional ceremonies such as a chado or a tea ceremony. The festival is held in the Seattle center at the Armory and Fisher Pavilion, the exact address is 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109.



Tacoma Night Market:

Alma Mater Tacoma hosts a community night market where friends are made and unique items are bought. This free event is open to all of Tacoma and includes art, music, food and drinks. The Tacoma Night Market is — located at 1322 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma — is held 5–10 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. The next upcoming market will be held April 20.



Go hiking:

The abundance of nature makes it easy to get some fresh air and hit the trails in Washington regularly, but this spring try getting out and appreciating what many of us take for granted. We have the mountains, the sound, and the sea all within our grasp here in the South Sound region. There are thousands of trails and nature spots in this region that are catered to all ages and skill levels, so hop on alltrails.com and search for the perfect destination in your area!



Every year we should strive to grow and experience more, which is why spring is the perfect time of year to seek new opportunities. This spring I challenge you to find a new hobby, attend new events, help others and forge community. I guarantee this will bring fresh habits and positivity to your 2019.



