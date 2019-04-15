Huskies in the Hallway: 4/15/19

Question: What do you think the new Seattle NHL team’s name should be?

Freshman: Helen Huynh

“The Seattle Emeralds or the Seattle Seals because they both connect to Seattle really well.”

Major: Marketing

Sophomore: Finn Malmgren

“The Seattle Kracken”

Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics

Junior: Athena Brewer

“The Seattle Sockeyes”

Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics

Senior: Sydney Cortez

“The Seattle Salmon”

Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics

Professor: Dr. Katie Baird

“The Seattle Amocats”

Professor of Economics

