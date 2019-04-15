Huskies in the Hallway: 4/15/19

Question: What do you think the new Seattle NHL team’s name should be?
Freshman: Helen Huynh
“The Seattle Emeralds or the Seattle Seals because they both connect to Seattle really well.”
Major: Marketing
Sophomore: Finn Malmgren
“The Seattle Kracken”
Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics
Junior: Athena Brewer
“The Seattle Sockeyes”
Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics
Senior: Sydney Cortez
“The Seattle Salmon”
Major: Politics, Philosophy and Economics
Professor: Dr. Katie Baird
“The Seattle Amocats”
Professor of Economics