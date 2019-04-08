Opinion: How to avoid a case of senioritis

Spring quarter is finally here, which means many seniors are geared up for graduation! Additionally, this time of year also means students might skip class, put less effort into their appearance and/or turn in subpar assignments. After years of grueling essays, group projects and presentations, it’s hard not to catch a case of senioritis. Senioritis — also known as the “whatever disease” — is a crippling mentality that can plague anyone regardless of their current class standing.



However, when this mentality strikes, it is important to remember that college isn’t over yet. This is the final chance to make a lasting impression on our professors — which can lead to letters of recommendation for grad school or connections with internships. Furthermore, many students pay for their classes out of pocket or with student loans. Even if one’s education is funded by their parents or scholarships, senioritis will waste your money.



Here are three simple tips that will help you fight against senioritis and finish spring quarter strong!



Practice Self-Control

Let’s face it — college is at times financially, mentally and emotionally draining. When we feel drained, the temptation to procrastinate, be lazy or party more increases. These things ultimately become an escape mechanism. That’s why it’s important to practice self control. Self-control is when one takes charge of their own feelings, emotions and reactions. With graduation or summer break on the horizon, it can be tempting not to spend these next few weeks daydreaming about summer vacation. But self-control can help you avoid too many activities that’ll detract from your schoolwork. You’ll turn that “I’ll do it later” mentality into an “I’ll do it now” mentality. Trust me, you’re grades will be better because of it.



Rest Well

College students lead busy lives, which makes getting an adequate amount of sleep crucial. According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, concentration, memory recollection, critical thinking and decision making improve with sufficient amounts of rest. One’s mood, weight and academic performance are also affected by how well — or poorly — they sleep. Therefore, if you want to avoid the senioritis slump, consider getting 7–8 hours of rest per night. If you’re having trouble, natural remedies like chamomile tea or even stretching before bed may help. Also be sure to unplug your devices. Research from the National Sleep Foundation found that the light from laptops and cell phones can suppress your melatonin levels — making it more difficult for you to sleep. So, do yourself a favor and turn it off. Those cat videos you normally watch at 3 a.m. can wait.



Get Help: Go to the TLC

Before you turn in that poorly written essay or flunk that math exam, try seeking help at The Teaching and Learning Center, located in the Snoqualmie Building 260. The TLC has several staff members who would love to help you finish the year successfully. Schedule an appointment or utilize their drop-in hours online for writing and quantitative assistance. When school gets too overwhelming, tutors can really give you the boost you need to succeed.



