The Diamond Dawgs Bring High Expectations Into 2019

Although the cold weather con­tinues throughout Washington, the Husky baseball and softball seasons are just starting to heat up. Last sea­son marked the first time that both teams participated in the college world series in the same year. Now that both teams have proven their ability to play with the best, can they continue the same success with high­er expectations?

Last season was especially his­toric for the UW baseball team, as it was their first ever trip to Omaha for the College World Series in the team’s 118 year history. The season started with an amazing run in Pac 12 confer­ence play, UW finishing with a record of 20–10 — good enough for a 2nd place finish in the league. UW carried this momentum into the postseason, winning the NCAA Conway Region­al and setting up a NCAA Super Re­gional matchup with Cal State Ful­lerton — the winner moving on to the CWS.

The Huskies would take care of CSF in the third game of the series, winning 6–5 in a ten inning thriller. They were now officially Omaha bound for the first time ever, where they were eventually eliminated by conference rival Oregon State in the 2nd round — a team who won the NCAA championship a week later.

While the trip to the CWS was short lived, the season can be seen as program changer. This upcoming season, the team will feature 23 play­ers from last year’s roster, only two of which being seniors. This will be the perfect mix between experienced seasoned players and younger players getting their first taste of victory. Se­nior outfielder Mason Cerrillo rec­ognized the great achievements of the team, but was unsatisfied with the final outcome.

“Making it there was awesome and everything, and was probably one of the best experiences of our lives,” Cer­rillo said. “But getting knocked out in two games was not any fun either and being the first one to go home. I think now we set our goals a little higher to not only get back to Omaha, but to win a national championship or do something in Omaha and bring more history to this program.”

Expect to see Husky baseball back in the mix for a Pac 12 conference championship and another trip to the College World Series

It has become a common oc­curence to see the UW softball team playing in the Women’s College World Series. The 2018 season marked the team’s 13th trip to the WCWS overall and their 2nd in a row. They ended up coming up just short of a national title — losing 8–3 in the final game — finishing with an over­all record of 52–10.

Although the team will have to replace the six graduated seniors from last year’s roster, expectations will once again be high. The Huskies are ranked as high as 2nd in preseason polls ranking among the best college softball teams in the nation and were predicted to win the conference.

The Huskies will be lead by re­turning junior shortstop Sis Bates — the reigning Pac 12 defensive player of the year holding the highest batting average on the team with .389. Pitching will also be a major advan­tage for this team as well. Both pitch­ers from last year — senior Taran Alvelo and sophomore Gabbie Plain — will be back for the 2019 campaign.

Make sure to keep a close eye on the Husky softball team this year — another trip to the WCWS is very likely — as they seek redemption after their 2nd place finish last year.

Baseball Softball 3/1-3/3: vs Cal Poly 3/8: vs Ohio State 3/8: vs Indiana 3/9: vs Idaho State