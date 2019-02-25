Huskies in the Hallway: 2/25/19

This week, Jenny Lam asked her fellow students:

How do you network in college?

Bryan Lam
Freshman
Computer Science

“I don’t know, I haven’t tried yet.”

Mayra Arellano
Sophomore
Communications

“I network through the diversity center because they host a bunch of events that bring a lot of students together.”

Tuyen Tran
Junior
Business Management

“I work on campus, so that’s a plus, and I go to a lot of events hosted by Milgard. Through those events, I get to meet actual professionals in my field and people from school.”

Malik Slater
Senior
Psychology

“Great question, I actually get know the teachers. I pick those professors that are aligned with my career goals and get to know them. I also attend campus events, especially the ones hosted by the career and development center.”

Joshua Hannah
Senior
Psychology

“I talk to people in my classes, specifically in my major.”

Jenny Lam

