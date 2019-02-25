Huskies in the Hallway: 2/25/19

This week, Jenny Lam asked her fellow students:

How do you network in college?

Bryan Lam

Freshman

Computer Science

“I don’t know, I haven’t tried yet.”

Mayra Arellano

Sophomore

Communications



“I network through the diversity center because they host a bunch of events that bring a lot of students together.”

Tuyen Tran

Junior

Business Management

“I work on campus, so that’s a plus, and I go to a lot of events hosted by Milgard. Through those events, I get to meet actual professionals in my field and people from school.”

Malik Slater

Senior

Psychology

“Great question, I actually get know the teachers. I pick those professors that are aligned with my career goals and get to know them. I also attend campus events, especially the ones hosted by the career and development center.”

Joshua Hannah

Senior

Psychology

“I talk to people in my classes, specifically in my major.”

