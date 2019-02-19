Opinion: Meaningful ways to observe Black History Month
Did you know that one of the most important cell lines used in medical research — HeLa cells — came from an African American woman named Henrietta Lacks? Or that Simone Biles is the first American to win a medal at every event at the gymnastics World Championships? If not, now is the perfect time to brush up on a little bit of black history. Each year in the month of February, we pay homage to the several contributions black people have made in America.
This tradition dates back to 1926 when Carter G. Woodson, an African American Harvard graduate and historian, dedicated the second week of February as “Negro History Week.” Woodson was frustrated with underrepresentation of black people in historical texts and hoped the celebration would bring attention to the accomplishments and history of black people that often go unrecognized. In 1976, “Negro History Week” was expanded into what we now call Black History Month. Though black culture can be appreciated all year round, here are a few ways you can celebrate Black History Month.
Brush up on Black Literature
From James Baldwin to Angie Thomas, black writers often use literature to illuminate the complexity, struggle and beauty of black life. This month, don’t pass up on the opportunity to read work that’ll broaden your point of view. Rejoice in classic works from Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman and Toni Morrison, or relish in the poetry from writers like Maya Angelou, Gwendolyn Brooks or Langston Hughes. For more modern works, check out the Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie. Find these works at your local library or purchase online from Amazon.
Visit the Museum
Several museums across the nation have art on display to commemorate Black History Month. Visit the Tacoma Art Museum or the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle to view artwork from various black artists. The Tacoma Arts Museum currently has a display called “Fabrics of Faith,” which showcases a variety of quilts inspired by African American children stories of the past and present. This display will be available until March 29, which hopefully gives students an opportunity to learn about African American culture and history.
Support a black-owned business
A lot of people don’t realize how many black businesses flourish in Washington. There are many types owned by black people, such as daycares, notaries, plumbers, contractors, funeral homes, real-estate agencies, chiropractors, restaurants and beauty salons, artists and boutiques. To find and support a black business near you, check out pages like the Seattle Black Business Directory on Facebook or download the Black Wall Street app.
Listen to a lecture or attend an event
There is a flurry of Black History events to attend and prominent speakers to learn from this month. For example, on Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. the Black Student Union will be sponsoring a Soul Food Lunch. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. If you miss some of the exciting events around campus, venture to the Black History Celebration held by the Peoples Community Center in Tacoma on Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. The event will have spoken word, guest speakers, live painting and much more. If you are not able to attend any of these events — don’t give up. Consider checking out a Ted talk hosted by a phenomenal black person such as T’wina Franklin’s “Debunking Superwoman: Be Super You” or Chimamanda Adichie’s “The Danger of a Single Story” to inspire you during Black History Month.