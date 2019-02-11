Huskies in the Hallway: 2/11/19
This week, Alex Alderman asked her fellow huskies
Hoe do you feel about Valentine’s Day as a holiday?
“I thought Valentine’s day was yesterday.”
“We like Valentine’s day because of the romantic aspect of it but we are also haters of the commercial side of it.”
“It’s all about the money.”
“It’s a commodification of peoples emotion. In the world we are so removed because of all the distractions around us and I think human connection should be valued on a regular basis rather than once a year.”
“I think if you have someone in your life to share valentine’s day with then it’s a nice opportunity to pause and remind each other about how much you love each other.”
Alex is studying sustainable urban development. She loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. Her goal is to use her degree to make cities more sustainable.