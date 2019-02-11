Huskies in the Hallway: 2/11/19

This week, Alex Alderman asked her fellow huskies

Hoe do you feel about Valentine’s Day as a holiday?

Aaron Gerard, Senior;

Community Development and Planning

“I thought Valentine’s day was yesterday.”

Sam Luthi & Georgianna Strobin, Senior / Junior;

Sustainable urban development / GIS and spatial Planning

“We like Valentine’s day because of the romantic aspect of it but we are also haters of the commercial side of it.”

Angela Suffia, Senior

Environmental Studies

“It’s all about the money.”

Shivani Lal, Senior;

Sustainable urban Development

“It’s a commodification of peoples emotion. In the world we are so removed because of all the distractions around us and I think human connection should be valued on a regular basis rather than once a year.”

Daniel Nash, Staff;

Student Publications Specialist

“I think if you have someone in your life to share valentine’s day with then it’s a nice opportunity to pause and remind each other about how much you love each other.”

Alex is studying sustainable urban development. She loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. Her goal is to use her degree to make cities more sustainable.

