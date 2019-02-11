6 Tacoma activities to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day comes with many mixed emotions and questions. You’ll catch your­self asking “am I able to afford this?” or “is it worth it to splurge on two meals at the Melting Pot?” Love doesn’t cost a thing, and neither should a much too hallmarked holiday. Celebrate your Valentine’s Day in style without breaking the bank and con­sider these six activities that you can celebrate with loved ones, your part­ner, or even by yourself!

STROLL DOWN THE RUSTON WAY WATERFRONT

Strolling down the waterfront might be totally cliche, but is still so worth it. Bring some friends or a ro­mantic interest, buy an ice cream cone from the Ice Cream Social, and just enjoy the beautiful scenery. If you’re feeling fancy and if weather permits it, you can also rent out a scooter or bike and glide down Rus­ton Way in style.

TAM MUSEUM DATE

1701 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, WA 98402

As a student, we get free uses and discounts at all of the Museums lo­cated across campus. The Tacoma Art Museum is putting on an event on Feb.14 from 5–8 p.m. that is centered on Valentine’s Day where all of the exhibits are opened, as well as a special screening of the Oscar-nomi­nated film, “Loving Vincent.” There will also be a photo kiosk and a station to hand-make valentines for your loved ones. This option is priceless to both UW Tacoma students and will create the perfect memories of your Valentine’s Day!

PACIFIC SEAS AQUARIUM IN POINT DEFIANCE

5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma, WA 98407



Although it has been opened for months now, the Point Defiance opened a new aquarium — the Pa­cific Seas! For $18, you are able to roam the entire zoo and aquarium at leisure, while also learning about what lies below our waters. Bundle up, grab a hot chocolate from the zoo cafe, and round up the people you love to enjoy a zippity-zoo-za Valentine’s Day.

MOVIE SCREENING OF “ISN’T IT ROMANTIC”

5057 Main St. Tacoma, WA 98407

Movies are available all year round, but there’s something special about seeing a flick on Valentine’s Day. While there are many movie theaters spread out across the Tacoma/Seattle area, Point Ruston is definitely one to visit. This year’s hottest Valentine’s Day movie is “Isn’t It Romantic” starring Rebel Wilson, as she accidently sends herself into the plot of a romance movie! This movie comes out the weekend before Valentine’s Day, so head to Point Ruston — or your the­atre of choice — and enjoy the movie!

CORINA BAKERY’S SWEET TREATS

602 Fawcett Ave. Tacoma, WA 98402

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for an overpriced meal at El Gaucho — it’s all about the sweets! Corina Bakery in downtown Tacoma serves many Valentine-themed snacks and desserts for a low cost. From vegan macaroons to gluten-free sweetheart cupcakes, this local bakery delivers to many taste buds. Step away from the expensive dinner date and try something differ­ent for this Valentine’s Day!

PLAY AT DORKY’S ARCADE

754 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, WA 98402

Think outside of the box this V-Day and explore the gaming world of Dorky’s Arcade. Bring along friends, family, or even go solo, and enjoy the sights and scenery of this retro arcade. There are over 60 arcade games to choose from, 20+ pinball machines, and some good and affordable pizza to top it off. So rather than being cheesy this Valentine’s Day, get some cheesy pizza and play some Pac-Man!