4 upcoming must-see Tacoma Dome events

Travis Scott and his rad opening act graced the Tacoma Dome stage Jan. 29 at 8 p.m for his second stop on his Astroworld tour. Not only was this a kick off for the Dome’s outrageous concert set list for this winter, but it was also the first musical concert of the New Year. While tickets were relative­ly cheap to see Scott soar through the Dome on his Astroworld roller coast­er while rapping to the iconic “SICKO­MODE,” UW Tacoma was in luck of getting 300 free tickets to his show, as production workers went around cam­pus, distributing hard copies of tickets and posters of the event to students. The luck didn’t run out for students who received these tickets, as the en­tirety of the Dome was filled with As­troworld’s carnival themed foods and decor. From vibrant cotton candy and yummy licorice ropes to a huge, gold blow up of Scott’s head — a reoccuring set from his tours — students were able to enjoy their night with good music, comfortable seats and a show they’ll never forget.

Regardless if you attended the show or not, there are plenty of great shows happening at the Dome this winter quarter. So consider skipping a study session for a night to have some fun — as a college student, you should! Here are four must-see events happen­ing between now and March:

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSA­TION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA

Date: Feb 8th

Time: 8 pm

Former first lady Michelle Obama is enriching the Dome stage for her U.S book tour of her memoir “Becom­ing.” She will be discussing some of her personal stories she shared in her book, as well as having conversations with the audience about her personal life and experiences, and how it shaped her into being what she is today. Due to the popularity of the book tour, prices are steep, currently now at $400+. As most students won’t be able to attend, consider purchasing her memoir and accessing online footage of the tour!

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR

Date: Feb 10-11th

Time: 7:30 pm

Price: $50+

Our favorite former NSYNC boy band leader and four time Emmy award winner Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his November tour to Feb. 10–11 at the Dome. This tour will mark Timberlake’s sixth tour for his fifth studio album, “The Man of the Woods.” Opening with The Shadowboxers, a R&B Nashville group, the show is sure to be a hit!

ZOMBOY ROTT N’ ROLL TOUR

Date: Feb 23rd

Time: 7 pm

price: $55

Are you a fan of headbanging and dubstep? Then this is the next concert on your list! Zomboy and special guests Spacelaces and Badklatt are bringing heavy sounds to the Dome during their Rott n’ Roll American tour. You must be 18+ to attend, and must have valid ID upon entry.

LUCKY FESTIVAL 2019

Date: Mar 16th

Time: 6 pm

price: $73+

“Good fortune awaits” as the an­nual ESC Lucky Festival rears its head this March! Themed for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, ravers and electric music fans alike are already piecing together their kandy bracelets and as­sembling their rave attire to observe this holiday in style with some great music and an equally as vibrant envi­ronment. Set your calendars for Mar. 16 for some great St. Patty’s day fun!

