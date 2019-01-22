‘The Upside’ shows just what being human is all about

Throughout the nation, society has been divided by things such as po­litical affiliation, race, class and na­tionality. It’s nearly impossible to go on Facebook — or any social media platform really — without seeing some sort of agenda being pushed, or even a friend denouncing an entire group of people. In a time of such sadness and anger, it is important to remain hopeful and helpful to try and restore the bond between all types of people. With this recent remake of the 2011 French drama “The Intouchables,” the film “The Upside” is a testament that no matter the circumstance, and with a little effort and compassion, a friend­ship can be made between anyone — even if they are polar opposites.

“The Upside” — based on a true story — depicts the development be­tween parolee Dell Scott (Kevin Hart) and wealthy quadriplegic Phillip Lac­asse (Bryan Cranston). Shortly after he is released from jail, Dell finds himself as a candidate for the position of Phillip’s life auxiliary — even after his interview with Phillip’s skeptical executive assistant Yvonne Pendleton (Nicole Kidman). After his attempt to reconnect with his ex-partner and son, Dell finds that he needs this position to provide the support he feels he owes them. From there, he and Phillip’s re­lationship begins to grow as Dell be­gins his new auxiliary position.

Through the duration of the film, Hart’s performance as Dell searches for the audience’s sensitive side — and finds it quite easily. From the first dra­matic scene in the film, it is difficult not to want to help Dell out as he struggles to acclimate to his new job. While viewers acknowledge that some of his choices may be less than perfect, they are able to understand his ratio­nale of just wanting to do what he thinks is right. The convincing dra­matic scenes in the film — reinforced by Cranston’s extensive acting experi­ence — expertly demonstrate Hart’s potential in the drama genre and proves that with more experience he could establish himself as a better-rounded actor.

Hart and Cranston’s comedic back­grounds take the wheel for a majority of the film. What could have poten­tially been an abuse of comedy to desperately keep the audiences enter­tained instead was a movie that pro­vided unique comedy with every scene that felt refreshing. Every joke felt natural and seemed to intertwine into the dialogue easily and well with the conditions they had referred to.

The film’s primary premise of unity in unlikely situations was a necessary message for audiences ev­erywhere. The friendship that formed between Dell and Phillip — however unexpected and diverse — was a pleasant reminder of how humans should interact with each other. The lesson to take away from “The Up­side” is that no matter their back­ground, it is more than possible to find a friend in anyone. In a time where the world has become so divi­sive, it is more important to know this message and the film’s timing served to benefit its plot and over­arching theme. The film inspires viewers to look for the good in others and encourages them to do whatever they can to help one another.

Viewers will be pleasantly sur­prised by the performances of both Hart and Cranston as well as the film’s wholesome message. “The Upside” is a gentle reminder of the hope that lives in audiences everywhere and how people can use this hope to do some­thing great for others.

