Sashay to The Mix for a Friday night of drag fun

Tacoma’s bar scene — and arguably Tacoma as a whole — would not be complete without The Mix. More than just a regular bar, The Mix is the ‘it’ gay bar of downtown Tacoma. Located on St. Helens Avenue, this bar provides a lively and accepting environment in which all sexualities and genders can find enjoyment. From karaoke nights to drag shows to sponsoring Tacoma’s Pride Parade, The Mix never fails at delivering fun events and activities, as well as support for LGBTQ+ people.

While The Mix is sure to be enter­taining any day of the week, their Friday night’s dedicated to drag defi­nitely won’t disappoint. Watch the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” try your best at drag trivia and be enamored by the local drag queens Friday nights at 8 p.m.

For those not well versed on all things drag race, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is a branch of the competi­tive reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” This spin-off show is a talent exposition, a modeling competition, a fashion design showcase, a reality show and a beacon of LGBTQ+ excel­lence all in one series. The main dis­tinction between the two series is that “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” brings together the best competitors who were eliminated from various seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Essentially, “All Stars” is a second chance for queens who were runners up for their respected seasons.

The ambiance of The Mix on a Fri­day night almost resembles a small sports bar, complete with mounted flat screens and a sizable seating area, equipped for sport spectating. How­ever — in lieu of cheering on the Se­ahawks — bar attendees cheer and jeer as their favorite drag queens race to win RuPaul’s heart. Upon entering the back section of The Mix, there are team name cards, writing utensils and an­swer sheets for those wanting to par­ticipate in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” trivia — the perfect time to put your drag race knowledge to the test! As com­mercial break commences, teams with names such as “Glittoris” and “Glama­zons” compete fiercely as the MC’s ask numerous questions of RuPaul trivia.

As if keeping up with“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and competing in drag race trivia with friends wasn’t enough, the hosts have the audience hollering as local drag queens from the Tacoma and Seattle areas interact and joke with the crowd. These ladies and their big per­sonalities — along with their big, fabulous hair — completely dazzle on stage. The local queens, which vary from week to week, foster a freeing and fun environment as they woo the crowd with witty one liners and sassy remarks.

The latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” — without giving spoilers — was one for the books and definitely left attendees on the edge of their seats. The energy and ambiance of experiencing “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” at The Mix is unmatchable. A refreshing and unique event, The Mix’s weekly screening of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is by far one of the best ways to spend a Friday night in downtown Tacoma.

COURTESY OF THE MIX