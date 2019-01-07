The Tacoma Ledger

Winter Welcome Days offers students information on campus resources and opportunities

Steven LeBeau , , ,

UW Tacoma will be hosting more than two dozen events during the win­ter Welcome Days — a series of on-campus events that will run from Jan. 1 through Jan. 18. Students will have the opportunity to learn about service opportunities, funding for the study abroad programs and the many on-campus organizations that aim to sup­port students and help them succeed. While some events are day-long work­shops, most are only an hour long and held from 12:30–1:30 p.m. during the UWT lunch hour.

Throughout the first two weeks of winter quarter, the Center for Ser­vice and Leadership will hold sev­eral LEADership 101 workshops during the lunch hour for students wanting to know more about com­munity service opportunities and the Leadership Challenge Certificate program. A more informal get-to­gether — the Service & Leadership Social — will be held Jan. 17. All events will be held in MAT 107.

There will also be three events during the Welcome Days for stu­dents interested in study abroad op­portunities. Both the Jan. 10 Study Abroad & Fellowships Coffee Talk and the Jan. 14 Study Abroad 101 will allow students interested in studying abroad to learn about specific pro­grams and funding through scholar­ships and fellowships.

The final event, Around the World — hosted by the Office of Global Affairs — will teach students Jan. 16 about study abroad opportunities while also celebrating the cultural wealth inter­national and domestic students bring to the UWT campus.

Not all of the Welcome Days events are related to academics. The Student Involvement Fair on Jan. 9 will give students a chance to learn about the many student clubs and organizations on campus while enjoying free hot co­coa and food.

The Student Activities Board will also hold an open mic Jan. 15 at An­them Coffee. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m. and performances will start at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be several workshops about specific academic pro­grams and academic advising drop-ins.

Student Involvement Fair

Date: Jan. 9
Time: noon–1:30 p.m.
Location: WPH

Information Session for M.Ed.

Date: Jan. 9
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: CP 303

LEADership 101

Date: Jan. 9, 10, 14
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: MAT 107

Center for Equity & Inclusion Winter 2019 Open House

Date: Jan. 10
Time: 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: WCG 104

Cohort Meet and Greet

Date: Jan. 11
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: JOY 103

Husky Volunteer – Orientation to Service

Date: Jan. 15 and 16
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: MAT 107

Live Loud Open Mic

Date: Jan. 15
Time: 6:00 p.m. sign up, 6:30 p.m. start
Location: Anthem Coffee

Urban Studies in Practice

Date: Jan. 16
Time: 12:25–1:25 p.m.
Location: JOY 117

Computer Literacy Seminar: Key Concepts in Cybersecurity

Date: Jan. 16
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: CP 106

Big Pink Volleyball Practice

Date: Jan. 16
Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Location: UWY Center Gym

Service & Leadership Social

Date: Jan. 17
Time: 12:30–2:30 p.m.
Location: MAT 107

Upcycling Tinker Challenge

Date: Jan. 17
Time: 12:30–3:00 p.m.
Location: JRC

Steven LeBeau

Steven LeBeau is a writing studies major at UW Tacoma.

