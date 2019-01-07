Winter Welcome Days offers students information on campus resources and opportunities
UW Tacoma will be hosting more than two dozen events during the winter Welcome Days — a series of on-campus events that will run from Jan. 1 through Jan. 18. Students will have the opportunity to learn about service opportunities, funding for the study abroad programs and the many on-campus organizations that aim to support students and help them succeed. While some events are day-long workshops, most are only an hour long and held from 12:30–1:30 p.m. during the UWT lunch hour.
Throughout the first two weeks of winter quarter, the Center for Service and Leadership will hold several LEADership 101 workshops during the lunch hour for students wanting to know more about community service opportunities and the Leadership Challenge Certificate program. A more informal get-together — the Service & Leadership Social — will be held Jan. 17. All events will be held in MAT 107.
There will also be three events during the Welcome Days for students interested in study abroad opportunities. Both the Jan. 10 Study Abroad & Fellowships Coffee Talk and the Jan. 14 Study Abroad 101 will allow students interested in studying abroad to learn about specific programs and funding through scholarships and fellowships.
The final event, Around the World — hosted by the Office of Global Affairs — will teach students Jan. 16 about study abroad opportunities while also celebrating the cultural wealth international and domestic students bring to the UWT campus.
Not all of the Welcome Days events are related to academics. The Student Involvement Fair on Jan. 9 will give students a chance to learn about the many student clubs and organizations on campus while enjoying free hot cocoa and food.
The Student Activities Board will also hold an open mic Jan. 15 at Anthem Coffee. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m. and performances will start at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, there will be several workshops about specific academic programs and academic advising drop-ins.
Student Involvement Fair
Date: Jan. 9
Time: noon–1:30 p.m.
Location: WPH
Date: Jan. 9
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: CP 303
Date: Jan. 9, 10, 14
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: MAT 107
Date: Jan. 10
Time: 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: WCG 104
Date: Jan. 11
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: JOY 103
Date: Jan. 15 and 16
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: MAT 107
Date: Jan. 15
Time: 6:00 p.m. sign up, 6:30 p.m. start
Location: Anthem Coffee
Date: Jan. 16
Time: 12:25–1:25 p.m.
Location: JOY 117
Date: Jan. 16
Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.
Location: CP 106
Date: Jan. 16
Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Location: UWY Center Gym
Date: Jan. 17
Time: 12:30–2:30 p.m.
Location: MAT 107
Date: Jan. 17
Time: 12:30–3:00 p.m.
Location: JRC
Steven LeBeau is a writing studies major at UW Tacoma.