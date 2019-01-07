Husky resources available for your New Year’s resolution

It’s that time again — the start of another new year! It brings vast reflec­tions of 2018, feelings of a fresh start and the declaration of bettering oneself — the beginning of the infamous New Year’s resolution. These self-improve­ment epiphanies often get a bad wrap, are criticized for being a cliche and are often times unachievable and forgotten by the time Valentine’s Day rears its head. However, with dedication and proper planning, transformations of oneself — both large and small — are easily attainable. It’s important to note that self-betterment can occur at any time of the year. Although the beginning of the year seems prime, everyone should move toward their goals at their own pace. Here are a few tips and tricks to keep your New Year’s resolution!

BULLET JOURNAL

Productivity meets mindfulness in this relatively new journaling, organi­zational system. Requiring only a graph notebook and creativity, bullet journal­ing is a methodology that works to align the ‘what’ with the ‘why.’ It breaks the standard mold of journaling and differentiates itself from traditional organizational systems by incorporat­ing the individual’s values, goals and physical and mental health into every­day tasks. In the digital world where a plethora of organizational systems ex­ist, the nostalgia and quaintness of an analog system reduce phone usage and screen time, as well as allows for cre­ative expression. The bullet journal helps people stay on track with their New Year’s resolutions as it serves as a constant reminder as to why those resolutions are so important. Check out bulletjournal.com for tutorials and ideas for setting up your own bullet journal this new year.

UNIVERSITY YMCA

Did you know that UW Tacoma students have access to every YMCA nationwide? Whether you want to achieve fitness goals, improve mental health or make new friends, there are plenty of free resources available to stu­dents at the UWY. The University Stu­dent Center Y offers top of the line fit­ness equipment and group exercise classes — such as Yoga and Zumba — that are suitable for a variety of fitness goals. If you are strapped for time this winter quarter, try the MX4 group ex­ercise class on Tuesday and Thursdays, 12:30–1:15 p.m. — the ultimate class for getting an all-body workout during UWT’s lunch hour. Rather than trying to achieve fitness resolutions on your own, the YMCA provides free consulta­tions with a wellness advisor and a per­sonalized fitness program through their FitPath system. Head to the YMCA website to view the winter group exercise schedule and book your FitPath ap­pointment. The University Y is for stu­dents — make sure to take advantage of them to help you be successful with your New Year’s resolutions.

CAMPUS RESOURCES

There are several readily available resources on campus that students can use to help keep their New Year’s resolu­tions on track. The reflection room in the University Y and the meditation room in the Mattress Factory provide students a safe space to engage in med­itation or prayer or de-stress and reflect on resolution progress. If your resolu­tion involves improving your mental health, the Counseling Center offers free, confidential counseling to help students work through a variety of per­sonal affairs. The Counseling Center is an excellent space to talk through your personal goals and gain assistance in the best ways to achieve those goals. The Teaching and Learning Center is also another resource for students looking to improve their academic performance or stay on track academically this quar­ter. To help with that, the TLC offers free peer and student tutoring in a va­riety of subjects.

Don’t let the stress of being a college student keep you from achieving all of your resolutions — use the resources that UWT offers to let you be successful for the entirety of 2019.

ILLUSTRATION BY BRUNO MARQUEZ

Alex is studying sustainable urban development. She loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. Her goal is to use her degree to make cities more sustainable.